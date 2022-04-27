Meow Wolf's Vortex Festival Is Moving to Denver

Meow Wolf's Vortex festival is officially headed to Denver.

The event, which originally started in Taos, New Mexico, is produced in partnership with Live Nation and will take place August 5th to 7th. In addition to the move, organizers have also announced a huge lineup, with headliners Neil Francis, Duke Dumont, Toro y Moi, Bob Moses, 100 Gecs and more.

Didi Bethurum, Meow Wolf's Vice President of Marketing, told the Santa Fe Reporter that they've relocated to Denver due in part to the notion that their audience is expanding. This year's Vortex festival in Denver will feature two stages, live performers, food and drinks trucks, and experiential art installations, among other interactive experiences that have made the arts production company such a hit.

Meow Wolf experience in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Meow Wolf

"We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver," said Live Nation Colorado's president, Eric Piritt.

Last year, Meow Wolf joined forces with Moment Factory to bring a trippy music experience to Denver's Convergence Station. GRiZ and CloZee performed at the event's kaleidoscopic "Perplexiplex" venue.

However, Vortex, which has been dubbed an "immersive outdoor festival," reportedly won't be taking place at Convergence Station. According to The Denver Post, the official location will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Vortex go on sale on Friday, April 29th here. They start at $69 for a single day admission and a a three-day pass runs for $189.

Meow Wolf Vortex 2022 Lineup

Toro y Moi

Duke Dumont

100 Gecs

Bladee

Dixon

Sad Night Dynamite

Bob Moses

Boy Harsher

Neil Francis

Maya Jane Coles

Pabllo Vittar

Channel Tres

Mason Collective

Ethel Cain

Barry Can’t Swim

Send/Receive

Neon the Bishop

Avalon Emerson

Josh Butler

Kevin Saunderson

Baltra

Major League DJz

Absolute.

Rochelle Jordan

Nez

Brothel

Peer Review

Wngdu

Chris Stussy

Archie Hamilton

Kasablanca

India Jordan

Worakls

DJ_Dave

Demuir

Bklava

Mr. Frick

Shae District

