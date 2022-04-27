Meow Wolf's Vortex Festival Is Moving to Denver
Meow Wolf's Vortex festival is officially headed to Denver.
The event, which originally started in Taos, New Mexico, is produced in partnership with Live Nation and will take place August 5th to 7th. In addition to the move, organizers have also announced a huge lineup, with headliners Neil Francis, Duke Dumont, Toro y Moi, Bob Moses, 100 Gecs and more.
Didi Bethurum, Meow Wolf's Vice President of Marketing, told the Santa Fe Reporter that they've relocated to Denver due in part to the notion that their audience is expanding. This year's Vortex festival in Denver will feature two stages, live performers, food and drinks trucks, and experiential art installations, among other interactive experiences that have made the arts production company such a hit.
"We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver," says Live Nation Colorado's president.
"We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver," said Live Nation Colorado's president, Eric Piritt.
Last year, Meow Wolf joined forces with Moment Factory to bring a trippy music experience to Denver's Convergence Station. GRiZ and CloZee performed at the event's kaleidoscopic "Perplexiplex" venue.
However, Vortex, which has been dubbed an "immersive outdoor festival," reportedly won't be taking place at Convergence Station. According to The Denver Post, the official location will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for Vortex go on sale on Friday, April 29th here. They start at $69 for a single day admission and a a three-day pass runs for $189.
Meow Wolf Vortex 2022 Lineup
Toro y Moi
Duke Dumont
100 Gecs
Bladee
Dixon
Sad Night Dynamite
Bob Moses
Boy Harsher
Neil Francis
Maya Jane Coles
Pabllo Vittar
Channel Tres
Mason Collective
Ethel Cain
Barry Can’t Swim
Send/Receive
Neon the Bishop
Avalon Emerson
Josh Butler
Kevin Saunderson
Baltra
Major League DJz
Absolute.
Rochelle Jordan
Nez
Brothel
Peer Review
Wngdu
Chris Stussy
Archie Hamilton
Kasablanca
India Jordan
Worakls
DJ_Dave
Demuir
Bklava
Mr. Frick
Shae District