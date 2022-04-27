Skip to main content
Meow Wolf's Vortex Festival Is Moving to Denver

Meow Wolf's Vortex Festival Is Moving to Denver

"We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver," says Live Nation Colorado's president.

Meow Wolf

"We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver," says Live Nation Colorado's president.

Meow Wolf's Vortex festival is officially headed to Denver. 

The event, which originally started in Taos, New Mexico, is produced in partnership with Live Nation and will take place August 5th to 7th. In addition to the move, organizers have also announced a huge lineup, with headliners Neil Francis, Duke Dumont, Toro y Moi, Bob Moses, 100 Gecs and more.

Didi Bethurum, Meow Wolf's Vice President of Marketing, told the Santa Fe Reporter that they've relocated to Denver due in part to the notion that their audience is expanding. This year's Vortex festival in Denver will feature two stages, live performers, food and drinks trucks, and experiential art installations, among other interactive experiences that have made the arts production company such a hit.

Meow Wolf experience in Santa Fe, New Mexico. 

Meow Wolf experience in Santa Fe, New Mexico. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

meow wolf vortex
EVENTS

Meow Wolf's Vortex Festival Is Moving to Denver

"We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver," says Live Nation Colorado's president.

By Lennon Cihak13 seconds ago
Big Gigantic
NEWS

Big Gigantic Announce New Album With Features From Aloe Blacc, GRiZ, More

Big Gigantic also announced a summer tour and released "Keep It Rising," a collaboration with Grammy-nominated musician Aloe Blacc.

By Lennon Cihak33 minutes ago
bionic jungle edc
EVENTS

Take a Look Inside EDC Las Vegas' Brand New Stage, bionicJUNGLE

Insomniac will soon release the 2022 lineup for the festival's ninth and newest stage.

By Lennon Cihak49 minutes ago

"We are excited to partner with the amazing team at Meow Wolf to continue to push the limits of the live music experience here in Denver," said Live Nation Colorado's president, Eric Piritt.

Last year, Meow Wolf joined forces with Moment Factory to bring a trippy music experience to Denver's Convergence Station. GRiZ and CloZee performed at the event's kaleidoscopic "Perplexiplex" venue.

However, Vortex, which has been dubbed an "immersive outdoor festival," reportedly won't be taking place at Convergence Station. According to The Denver Post, the official location will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Vortex go on sale on Friday, April 29th here. They start at $69 for a single day admission and a a three-day pass runs for $189.

Meow Wolf Vortex 2022 Lineup

Toro y Moi
Duke Dumont
100 Gecs
Bladee
Dixon
Sad Night Dynamite
Bob Moses
Boy Harsher
Neil Francis
Maya Jane Coles
Pabllo Vittar
Channel Tres
Mason Collective
Ethel Cain
Barry Can’t Swim
Send/Receive
Neon the Bishop
Avalon Emerson
Josh Butler
Kevin Saunderson
Baltra
Major League DJz
Absolute.
Rochelle Jordan
Nez
Brothel
Peer Review
Wngdu
Chris Stussy
Archie Hamilton
Kasablanca
India Jordan
Worakls
DJ_Dave
Demuir
Bklava
Mr. Frick
Shae District

Tags
terms:
Meow WolfColoradoDenverMusic FestivalsVortex

Related

610854d9b382b7d4cdd6f4b7_DEN_IceWorld_KateRussell_7.17.21__A2A9349
EVENTS

GRiZ and CloZee to Perform Meow Wolf's First Denver Events at New Perplexiplex Venue

Meow Wolf teamed up with Moment Factory to bring an immersive music experience to Convergence Station.

Vortex-2019-Social-share-image
EVENTS

Meow Wolf's Taos Vortex Festival Announces Official Lineup

ZHU, Flying Lotus, Claude VonStroke, Lykke Li and more are included.

GRiZ
EVENTS

GRiZ is Hosting an Immersive Three-Day Music Experience in Denver Over Halloween Weekend

GRiZ called his upcoming Another World event an "interdimensional, immersive experience."

Meow Wolf Dark Palace Denver
EVENTS

CONTEST: See Meow Wolf's Dark Palace Lineup and Enter to Win Tickets

Space Jesus, Malaa, G Jones, and more are set to take the stage at legendary art collective.

taos vortex, red stage, jess bernstein
EVENTS

5 Things You Didn't Know about Taos Vortex Festival 2019

Taos Vortex 2019 is the home of Theatre Brunch, Pussy Power House, and a centuries-old cemetery complete with its own headless skeleton and murder mystery.

37722792_1812121592157309_2728669779157057536_o
EVENTS

Global Dance Festival 2018 Goes Global [Festival Review]

Global Dance Festival completes its 16th installment with a tremendous diverse lineup, next level production, and overall spectacular service.

Meow Wolf-CoriAnderson-1
NEWS

Meow Wolf Meets Marijuana at O.penVAPE's Immersive Music Event

Hotel Garuda and Louis Futon are slated to perform at O.penVAPE's Far Out Factory launch.

Global Dance Promo Photo
EVENTS

Global Dance Festival Releases Stage by Stage Lineup

Global Dance Festival has announced what artists are playing at which stage.