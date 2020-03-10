Mercer, Weiss and More Brought House Heaven to Night Trip at Academy LA

Insomniac's Night Trip series is making good on its commitment to bring deserving electronic music talent to Academy LA. Friday, February 28th marked an installment of the event brand that saw Mercer headline the world-renowned nightlife destination.

He wasn't the only venerated house music act on the bill. Accompanying the Frenchman in the main room were Weiss, OFFAIAH, and Adam Auburn, with Ekonovah, Morelia and Qlank providing more eclectic sounds in the second room. Between the lot of them, they turned Academy LA into a haven for dancers, partiers, socialites, and all breeds of movers and shakers.

Night Trip is an extension of Insomniac's Day Trip event brand. Although famous for club nights at spaces throughout SoCal, Insomniac is perhaps best known for massive festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival, Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland.

For a full list of upcoming events at Academy LA, visit the nightclub's official website.

