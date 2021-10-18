Be the First to Hear Mersiv's Debut Album at His Release Party In Detroit's Majestic Theatre

The wait is almost over for the release of Mersiv's hotly anticipated debut album Pretty Dark Loud. However, those of you patiently waiting to hear it in person will have the opportunity to at his massive listening party in Detroit.

The album release party is set to take place this Friday, October 22nd at the Majestic Theatre and represents the first time Pretty Dark Loud will be performed in its entirety. The lineup features a diverse array of artists, all of which will be bringing their unique twists on bass music. Conrank, Dalek One, Benji Robot, and Opalyte will all hit the decks before Mersiv steals the show with a hands-on look at Pretty Dark Loud.

Mersiv Album Party Lineup c/o Press

As a fast-rising innovator in electronic music, Mersiv's releases command the attention of both fans and critics alike. Although we've only heard few of the singles from the Colorado-based producer's first-ever full-length record, it's shaping up to be an impressive display of his production talents and one of the most exciting projects to be released this year. If you're in the area or are simply a huge fan of Mersiv, this will be an absolutely stellar showing.

Tickets for Mersiv's album release party are currently on sale and you can purchase them here.

