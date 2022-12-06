Tulum's Mía Beach Club Announces Must-See Shows With Major League DJz, Franky Wah and More
It’s safe to say that dance music fans in Tulum are in for a treat in December 2022.
After Mía Tulum unveiled its full programming for high season, the fan-favorite club and restaurant is gearing up to host a bevy of exciting electronic music trailblazers, like Major League Djz, Anden and Franky Wah.
Located inside Selina Tulum, one of the city's top hospitality brands, Mía is a multifaceted restaurant and club that represents the very best of what the breezy destination has to offer. Offering European and Mexican cuisine during the day, Mía provides an elegant and relaxing fine dining experience. The venue is also renowned for its selection of wine and craft beer, with a wine cellar that holds over 300 labels from across the world.
During the night, Mía invites dance music fans to enjoy its beach club, collaborating with a network of promoters and booking agencies to bring in elite talent. ARTBAT, Black Coffee, Paul Oakenfold, Bob Moses, Sven Väth, Michael Bibi, Adam Port, &ME, Lee Burridge and WhoMadeWho are just a few of the artists to grace the club's decks.
And this month's lineup is no less impressive. Check out Mía’s December 2022 programming below.
Wednesday, December 7th: Mystical Sunset with Layton Giordani
Time: 12AM
Artists: Layton Giordani, Christopher Erre, Kevin Ganora & Martin Martin, Fresco, Franco Montapponi
Tickets: Purchase here.
Friday, December 9: Innellea
Time: 2PM
Artists: Innellea, Neo Human, Valderrama
Tickets: Purchase here.
Recommended Articles
Martin Garrix, Diplo, Steve Aoki and The Chainsmokers Donate Dream Experiences Via Charity Auction
Proceeds from the winning bids will benefit the ASCAP Foundation.
The EU's $400,000 Metaverse Rave Flopped After Just a Handful of Attendees Showed Up
The operation to engage a historically politically inactive block of voters fell well short of expectations.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' John Frusciante Announces New Electronic Double-Album
The double-album follows Frusciante's 2020 LP, "Maya."
Saturday, December 10: Major League Djz
Time: 2PM
Artists: Major League Djz, More
Tickets: Purchase here.
Friday, December 16: Anden
Time: 2PM
Artists: Anden, More
Tickets: Purchase here.
Saturday, December 17: Paji (Live)
Time: 2PM
Artists: Paji, More
Tickets: Purchase here.
Friday, December 30: Hannah Wants
Time: 2PM
Artists: Hannah Wants, More
Tickets: Purchase here.
Saturday, December 31: NYE Mia Tulum Party Celebration 2023
Time: 2PM
Artists: Franky Wah, Joeski, Sean Doron, Sam Sparacio B2B Anvetta, More
Tickets: Purchase here.
FOLLOW MÍA TULUM:
Facebook: facebook.com/miatulummx
Instagram: instagram.com/miatulum
Website: miatulum.com