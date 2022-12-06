Tulum's Mía Beach Club Announces Must-See Shows With Major League DJz, Franky Wah and More

It’s safe to say that dance music fans in Tulum are in for a treat in December 2022.

After Mía Tulum unveiled its full programming for high season, the fan-favorite club and restaurant is gearing up to host a bevy of exciting electronic music trailblazers, like Major League Djz, Anden and Franky Wah.

Located inside Selina Tulum, one of the city's top hospitality brands, Mía is a multifaceted restaurant and club that represents the very best of what the breezy destination has to offer. Offering European and Mexican cuisine during the day, Mía provides an elegant and relaxing fine dining experience. The venue is also renowned for its selection of wine and craft beer, with a wine cellar that holds over 300 labels from across the world.

Inside Mía Restaurant & Beachclub Tulum.

Mía Restaurant & Beach Club Tulum

During the night, Mía invites dance music fans to enjoy its beach club, collaborating with a network of promoters and booking agencies to bring in elite talent. ARTBAT, Black Coffee, Paul Oakenfold, Bob Moses, Sven Väth, Michael Bibi, Adam Port, &ME, Lee Burridge and WhoMadeWho are just a few of the artists to grace the club's decks.

And this month's lineup is no less impressive. Check out Mía’s December 2022 programming below.

Wednesday, December 7th: Mystical Sunset with Layton Giordani

Time: 12AM

Artists: Layton Giordani, Christopher Erre, Kevin Ganora & Martin Martin, Fresco, Franco Montapponi

Tickets: Purchase here.

Mystical Sunset with Layton Giordani at Mía. Mia Tulum

Friday, December 9: Innellea

Time: 2PM

Artists: Innellea, Neo Human, Valderrama

Tickets: Purchase here.

Innellea at Mía. Mia Tulum

Saturday, December 10: Major League Djz

Time: 2PM

Artists: Major League Djz, More

Tickets: Purchase here.

Major League Djz at Mía.

Mia Tulum

Friday, December 16: Anden

Time: 2PM

Artists: Anden, More

Tickets: Purchase here.

Anden at Mía. Mia Tulum

Saturday, December 17: Paji (Live)

Time: 2PM

Artists: Paji, More

Tickets: Purchase here.

Paji at Mía. Mia Tulum

Friday, December 30: Hannah Wants

Time: 2PM

Artists: Hannah Wants, More

Tickets: Purchase here.

Hannah Wants at Mía. Mia Tulum

Saturday, December 31: NYE Mia Tulum Party Celebration 2023

Time: 2PM

Artists: Franky Wah, Joeski, Sean Doron, Sam Sparacio B2B Anvetta, More

Tickets: Purchase here.

NYE at Mía. Mia Tulum

