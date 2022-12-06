Skip to main content
Tulum's Mía Beach Club Announces Must-See Shows With Major League DJz, Franky Wah and More

The fan-favorite club and restaurant in Tulum has unveiled its full December programming.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

It’s safe to say that dance music fans in Tulum are in for a treat in December 2022.

After Mía Tulum unveiled its full programming for high season, the fan-favorite club and restaurant is gearing up to host a bevy of exciting electronic music trailblazers, like Major League Djz, Anden and Franky Wah.

Located inside Selina Tulum, one of the city's top hospitality brands, Mía is a multifaceted restaurant and club that represents the very best of what the breezy destination has to offer. Offering European and Mexican cuisine during the day, Mía provides an elegant and relaxing fine dining experience. The venue is also renowned for its selection of wine and craft beer, with a wine cellar that holds over 300 labels from across the world.

Inside Mia Restaurant & Beach Club Tulum

During the night, Mía invites dance music fans to enjoy its beach club, collaborating with a network of promoters and booking agencies to bring in elite talent. ARTBAT, Black Coffee, Paul Oakenfold, Bob Moses, Sven Väth, Michael Bibi, Adam Port, &ME, Lee Burridge and WhoMadeWho are just a few of the artists to grace the club's decks.

And this month's lineup is no less impressive. Check out Mía’s December 2022 programming below.

Wednesday, December 7th: Mystical Sunset with Layton Giordani

Time: 12AM
Artists: Layton Giordani, Christopher Erre, Kevin Ganora & Martin Martin, Fresco, Franco Montapponi
Tickets: Purchase here.

Mystical Sunset with Layton Giordani at Mía. 

Friday, December 9: Innellea

Time: 2PM
Artists: Innellea, Neo Human, Valderrama
Tickets: Purchase here.

Innellea at Mía. 

Saturday, December 10: Major League Djz

Time: 2PM
Artists: Major League Djz, More
Tickets: Purchase here.

Major League Djz at Mía. 

Friday, December 16: Anden

Time: 2PM
Artists: Anden, More
Tickets: Purchase here.

Anden at Mía. 

Saturday, December 17: Paji (Live)

Time: 2PM
Artists: Paji, More
Tickets: Purchase here.

Paji at Mía. 

Friday, December 30: Hannah Wants

Time: 2PM
Artists: Hannah Wants, More
Tickets: Purchase here.

Hannah Wants at Mía.

Saturday, December 31: NYE Mia Tulum Party Celebration 2023

Time: 2PM
Artists: Franky Wah, Joeski, Sean Doron, Sam Sparacio B2B Anvetta, More
Tickets: Purchase here.

NYE at Mía. 

FOLLOW MÍA TULUM:

Facebook: facebook.com/miatulummx
Instagram: instagram.com/miatulum
Website: miatulum.com

