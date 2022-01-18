Skip to main content
Miami Bitcoin Conference to Conclude With Music Festival Featuring deadmau5, Steve Aoki, More

Miami Bitcoin Conference to Conclude With Music Festival Featuring deadmau5, Steve Aoki, More

San Holo, Apashe, and TOKiMONSTA will also perform at Sound Money Fest, among others.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

San Holo, Apashe, and TOKiMONSTA will also perform at Sound Money Fest, among others.

Several of dance music's biggest names are ready to celebrate "hyperbitcoinization" with performances to close out the upcoming Bitcoin 2022 Conference.

Since the advent of Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, Miami has always been a cultural hub for dance music. In even more recent times, however, the city has positioned itself as the future crypto capital of the U.S. The effort has been fostered through the leadership of Miami's Mayor Francis Suarez, who has opted to take his own salary in Bitcoin and has facilitated the creation of Miami's own dedicated blockchain asset, MiamiCoin.

Becoming the home to the annual Bitcoin Conference, the largest celebration of the world's most popular digital asset has proved a boon to Miami's reputational aspirations. And this year's conference is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

Steve Aoki, deadmau5, Logic, CL, and Run the Jewels are set to headline Sound Money Fest, the closing ceremonies of the Bitcoin 2022 Conference. After 2021 drew in 12,000 attendees, organizers are expecting a doubling in size to nearly 30,000 anticipated guests.

Recommended Articles

aluna forgeta bout me
MUSIC RELEASES

Escape Reality With Aluna's Kaleidoscopic "Forget About Me" Music Video

Not only did Aluna release a new track, but she also sold out its 69 corresponding NFT editions in under a minute.

9 hours ago
Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
EVENTS

Miami Bitcoin Conference to Conclude With Music Festival Featuring deadmau5, Steve Aoki, More

San Holo, Apashe, and TOKiMONSTA will also perform at Sound Money Fest, among others.

10 hours ago
msft
MUSIC RELEASES

msft's Debut EP Is a Dose of Nostalgia for Fans of 2010 Electro Music

After several years of singles and remixes, msft is taking a crack at his first cohesive multi-track offering.

10 hours ago
FJFQl3eWYAQFiKz

Sound Money Fest follows a dedicated industry day and two days of general conference. The conference is slated to host over 6,000 global leaders of various industries, 80 speakers, and over 4,000 companies. Needless to say, titans of digital fintech are sure to be in attendance en masse.

Tickets to Sound Money Fest alone will run fans just $110, while passes to the festival along with the conference itself begin at $799 per ticket.

Related

3lau
EVENTS

3LAU to Perform DJ Set in Miami During World's Largest Cryptocurrency Conference

3LAU will perform a DJ set to coincide with Bitcoin 2021, which organizers are calling "the largest Bitcoin event in history."

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 to Perform at E11EVEN Miami During World's Largest Cryptocurrency Conference

Bitcoin 2021 is set to receive a heavy dose of deadmau5.

IKEA,_vlajky
EVENTS

IKEA's First-Ever Music Festival to Feature TOKiMONSTA, Kaytranada, More

Designer Virgil Abloh, TikTok influencer Pasta Queen and astronaut Christer Fuglesang will also appear at the virtual festival.

bitcoin crypto
NEWS

Beatport to Accept Bitcoin as Payment, Launches Collaborative NFT Partnership With Crypto.com

Beatport's "Music For Future Dancefloors" NFT series features Boys Noize, Charlotte De Witte, and more.

guetta apartment setai
Lifestyle

David Guetta is Accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as Payment for $14 Million Miami Condo

The global superstar DJ will accept offers for his apartment in cryptocurrency.

Dirtybird
EVENTS

TOKiMONSTA, Mr. Carmack, More to Perform at Dirtybird CampINN 2021: See the Full Lineup

Walker & Royce, Shiba San, and Soul Clap will also appear, among many others.

C7p1XERU8AAS8Yg
NEWS

Pandora Unveils Exclusive Playlist Series Featuring Steve Aoki, Gryffin, Marshmello, More

Pandora is shrewdly taking advantage of the budding music and gaming crossover space.

EXIT Festival
GEAR + TECH

Serbia's EXIT Festival Now Accepts Bitcoin as Payment for Tickets

“The potential of blockchain, digital exchange and currency is exciting and we wanted to make sure we are at the forefront."