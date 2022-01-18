Miami Bitcoin Conference to Conclude With Music Festival Featuring deadmau5, Steve Aoki, More

Several of dance music's biggest names are ready to celebrate "hyperbitcoinization" with performances to close out the upcoming Bitcoin 2022 Conference.

Since the advent of Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, Miami has always been a cultural hub for dance music. In even more recent times, however, the city has positioned itself as the future crypto capital of the U.S. The effort has been fostered through the leadership of Miami's Mayor Francis Suarez, who has opted to take his own salary in Bitcoin and has facilitated the creation of Miami's own dedicated blockchain asset, MiamiCoin.

Becoming the home to the annual Bitcoin Conference, the largest celebration of the world's most popular digital asset has proved a boon to Miami's reputational aspirations. And this year's conference is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

Steve Aoki, deadmau5, Logic, CL, and Run the Jewels are set to headline Sound Money Fest, the closing ceremonies of the Bitcoin 2022 Conference. After 2021 drew in 12,000 attendees, organizers are expecting a doubling in size to nearly 30,000 anticipated guests.

Sound Money Fest

Sound Money Fest follows a dedicated industry day and two days of general conference. The conference is slated to host over 6,000 global leaders of various industries, 80 speakers, and over 4,000 companies. Needless to say, titans of digital fintech are sure to be in attendance en masse.

Tickets to Sound Money Fest alone will run fans just $110, while passes to the festival along with the conference itself begin at $799 per ticket.