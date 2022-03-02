Miami Music Week 2022 Guide: Clubs, Pool Parties, Showcases and More

Editor's Note: The list contained in this article will be updated as more events are announced.

Veteran screenwriter Mitch Glazer hit the nail on the head when he called Miami a "storytelling engine." But in the throes of a relentless pandemic, the only stories coming out of the city were ones of the horror variety.

So it's not a stretch to say that the stories bubbling beneath the surface of the return of Miami Music Week will ultimately be timeless. With the pandemic in Miami's rearview, this year's gathering has the feel of something special. Hedonism be damned, fans from all over the world are planning to descend on the city for a week of uncaged raving.

The Magic City is going to be a no-holds-barred electronic music utopia. Ahead of Miami Music Week 2022, EDM.com has compiled a comprehensive list of club nights, pool parties, record label showcases and more so you can keep a pulse on the madness.

Dive into our complete Miami Music Week 2022 guide below.

Wednesday, March 23rd

Spinnin' Sessions Pool Party

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: Cheat Codes, Showtek, Timmy Trumpet, Mariana BO, More

Tickets

Claptone: "The Masquerade" Miami

Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: Claptone, Fatboy Slim, James Hype, LP Giobbi, More

Tickets

RVDIOVCTIVE Miami Music Week 2022

Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 7PM

Artists: Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Skream, Felix da Housecat, More

Tickets

Transcend Miami

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 4PM

Artists: Mark Sixma, Orjan Nilsen, Ruben de Ronde

Tickets

Descend MMW Opening Pool Party

Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Pan-Pot, Giorgia Angiuli, Indira Paganotto, More

Tickets

Cat Dealers Present "Cat House Sessions"

Location: La Otra Miami Wynwood - 55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL 33137

Time: 9PM

Artists: Cat Dealers, Henry Fong, Moguai, More

Tickets

Will Clarke: All We Have Is Now

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL

Time: 10PM

Artists: Will Clarke, Avision, Alan Fitzpatrick B2B Marco Faraone

Tickets

The Dirty Rabbit and HoTL Records Presents HoTL MIAMI 2022

Location: The Dirty Rabbit - 151 Northwest 24th Street #107, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 6PM

Artists: Roger Sanchez, David Tort B2B Markem, More

Tickets

Thursday, March 24th

Circoloco Miami

Location: Mana Wynwood - 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: TSHA, Seth Troxler, Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, More

Tickets

CamelPhat Presents Dark Matter Miami

Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: CamelPhat, Patrick Topping, Anfisa Letyago, Tiga, More

Tickets

HARD Miami

Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 7PM

Artists: Moodymann, Tiga, TSHA, More

Tickets

Drumcode Miami

Location: Club Space - 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 11PM

Artists: Adam Beyer, More

Tickets

Anjunafamily Boat Party

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 10AM

Artists: Myon, Jaytech, Sunny Lax, More

Tickets

Groove Cruise Miami Music Week

Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 8PM

Artists: Gene Farris, Scotty Boy, Bryan Lubliner, More

Tickets

Higher Ground Presents Diplo

Location: Space Park Miami - 298 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137

Time: 5PM

Artists: Diplo, Blond:ish, LP Giobbi, More

Tickets

Noizu and Friends

Location: Ekolog Warehouse - 6301 NE 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33038

Time: 8PM

Artists: Noizu, Shiba San, CID, Kyle Watson, More

Tickets

Divided Souls Label Takeover Miami

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL

Time: 10PM

Artists: Lucati, longstoryshort, Buitano, Colorsick

Tickets

Ophelia Records Showcase

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 9PM

Artists: TBD

Tickets

Diplo & Friends Miami Music Week 2022

Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: Diplo, MK, SIDEPIECE, Paul Woolford, HUGEL

Tickets

Malaa & Enemies

Location: Secret Location

Time: 10PM

Artists: Malaa, Kaskade, Habstrakt, Black V Neck

Tickets

Heldeep Pool Party

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: Benny Benassi, Joel Corry, CID, James Hype, More

Tickets

Sundown Sounds Poolside Sessions

Location: Marseilles Beachfront Hotel - 1741 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 1PM

Artists: OFFAIAH, Eran Hersh, Pablo Ceballos, More

Tickets

Gorgon City Presents: REALM

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 9PM

Artists: Gorgon City

Tickets

Beatport Presents Repopulate Mars

Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Lee Foss, Nala, Shiba San, SIDEPIECE, More

Tickets

Echoes by Teksupport

Location: Mana Wynwood - 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: Tale Of Us, Dixon, WhoMadeWho, More

Tickets

4B and Friends

Location: Le Rouge Miami - 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: 4B, More

Tickets

Friday, March 25th

Ultra Music Festival

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 4PM

Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More

Tickets

BPM Miami Two-Day Event Experience

Location: Little River Studios - 300 NE 71st St, Miami, FL 33138

Time: 4PM

Artists: John Digweed, Seth Troxler, GORDO, More

Tickets

MK Presents Miami Music Week Pool Party 2022

Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: MK, LP Giobbi, Will Clarke, Dombresky, More

Tickets

Kaskade Miami Music Week

Location: STORY Miami - 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 11PM

Artists: Kaskade, Dave Sol

Tickets

Brownies & Lemonade Miami 2022

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: Louis The Child, Whethan, Yung Bae, More

Tickets

Kaskade & Friends

Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: Kaskade, Malaa, More

Tickets

Mixmash Miami Pool Party

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: Laidback Luke, Audien, Autograf, Tritonal, Morgan Page, More

Tickets

Knee Deep In Miami Yacht Party

Location: The Musette - 1075 Biscayne Boulevard Maurice A, Ferre Park Miami, FL 33132

Time: 8PM

Artists: Hot Since 82, SOHMI

Tickets

Anjunafamily Boat Party

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 1PM

Artists: Fatum, gardenstate, Jaytech, Sunny Lax, More

Tickets

Sonny Fodera Presents Solotoko

Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Sonny Fodera, Biscits, Hayden James, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, More

Tickets

Solid Grooves: A Decade of Grooving

Location: Club Space - 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 11PM

Artists: Michael Bibi, TSHA, Dennis Cruz, Layla Benitz, Luciano, More

Tickets

YOTTO and Christoph Along With Anden

Location: Le Rouge Miami - 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: YOTTO, Christoph, Anden

Tickets

Saturday, March 26th

Ultra Music Festival

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 1PM

Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More

Tickets

Get Lost Miami

Location: Factory Town - 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142

Time: 5AM

Artists: TOKiMONSTA, Carl Craig, Gorgon City, Major Lazer Sound System, More

Tickets

Green Velvet Presents La La Land

Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Green Velvet, Shiba San, Justin Martin, Moon Boots, More

Tickets

BPM Miami Two-Day Event Experience

Location: Little River Studios - 300 NE 71st St, Miami, FL 33138

Time: 4PM

Artists: John Digweed, Seth Troxler, GORDO, More

Tickets

Made In Miami 10-Year Anniversary

Location: SLS Brickell - 1300 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

Time: 1PM

Artists: Oscar G, Danny Tenaglia, More

Tickets

Cosmic Gate & Friends Sunset Cruise

Location: South Beach Lady Yacht - AA Arena Dock, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 8PM

Artists: Cosmic Gate, Jason Ross, More

Tickets

Insomniac Records Pool Party

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: SIDEPIECE, Dombresky, Nostalgix, More

Tickets

Dim Mak Miami 2022

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 9PM

Artists: Steve Aoki, More

Tickets

Anjunadeep Open Air

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 5PM

Artists: Tinlicker, Yotto, Jody Wisternoff, Lutrell, More

Tickets

Yung Bae & Friends

Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 2PM

Artists: Yung Bae, Autograf, Party Pupils, Devault, More

Tickets

Audien: Progressive House Never Died

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL

Time: 10PM

Artists: Audien, Arty, Deniz Koyu, Morgan Page, Niiko x Swae

Tickets

Hot Creations 10-Year Anniversary

Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Skream, Alan Fitzpatrick, Latmun, More

Tickets

Sunday, March 27th

Ultra Music Festival

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 1PM

Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More

Tickets

Chris Lake Presents Black Book

Location: Space Park Miami - 298 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137

Time: 5PM

Artists: Chris Lake, Armand Van Helden, HoneyLuv, More

Tickets

Anjunabeats Pool Party

Location: Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: Andrew Bayer, Mat Zo, Genix, Grum, Ilan Bluestone B2B Maor Levi, More

Tickets

Lost & Found Miami

Location: Treehouse Miami - 323 23rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 9PM

Artists: Guy J, Guy Mantzur, Khen

Tickets

Galantis & Friends

Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Time: 12PM

Artists: Galantis, SIDEPIECE, Fedde Le Grand, Dombresky, More

Tickets

Disco Disco

Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 12PM

Artists: Carl Craig, Danny Tenaglia, Heidi Lawden, Skream, More

Tickets

Dombresky On a Boat Yacht Party

Location: The Musette - 1075 Biscayne Boulevard Maurice A, Ferre Park Miami, FL

Time: 8PM

Artists: Dombresky, More

Tickets

Deep At Sea

Location: Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center - 1635 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132

Time: 1PM

Artists: Jody Wisternoff, Khen, Luttrell, Marsh, Conosur

Tickets

Deadbeats Vs. Cyclops Miami 2022

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Time: 10PM

Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, More

Tickets