Skip to main content
Miami Music Week 2022 Guide: Clubs, Pool Parties, Showcases and More

Miami Music Week 2022 Guide: Clubs, Pool Parties, Showcases and More

We've compiled an exhaustive list of events for you to plan and keep a pulse on the madness of Miami Music Week 2022.

Hyde Beach Miami (via Twitter)

We've compiled an exhaustive list of events for you to plan and keep a pulse on the madness of Miami Music Week 2022.

Editor's Note: The list contained in this article will be updated as more events are announced.

Veteran screenwriter Mitch Glazer hit the nail on the head when he called Miami a "storytelling engine." But in the throes of a relentless pandemic, the only stories coming out of the city were ones of the horror variety.

So it's not a stretch to say that the stories bubbling beneath the surface of the return of Miami Music Week will ultimately be timeless. With the pandemic in Miami's rearview, this year's gathering has the feel of something special. Hedonism be damned, fans from all over the world are planning to descend on the city for a week of uncaged raving.

The Magic City is going to be a no-holds-barred electronic music utopia. Ahead of Miami Music Week 2022, EDM.com has compiled a comprehensive list of club nights, pool parties, record label showcases and more so you can keep a pulse on the madness.

Dive into our complete Miami Music Week 2022 guide below.

downtown miami

Downtown Miami.

Wednesday, March 23rd

Spinnin' Sessions Pool Party

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Cheat Codes, Showtek, Timmy Trumpet, Mariana BO, More
Tickets

Claptone: "The Masquerade" Miami

Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Claptone, Fatboy Slim, James Hype, LP Giobbi, More
Tickets

RVDIOVCTIVE Miami Music Week 2022

Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 7PM
Artists: Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Skream, Felix da Housecat, More
Tickets

Transcend Miami

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 4PM
Artists: Mark Sixma, Orjan Nilsen, Ruben de Ronde
Tickets

Descend MMW Opening Pool Party

Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Pan-Pot, Giorgia Angiuli, Indira Paganotto, More
Tickets

Cat Dealers Present "Cat House Sessions"

Location: La Otra Miami Wynwood - 55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Time: 9PM
Artists: Cat Dealers, Henry Fong, Moguai, More
Tickets

Will Clarke: All We Have Is Now

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Will Clarke, Avision, Alan Fitzpatrick B2B Marco Faraone
Tickets

The Dirty Rabbit and HoTL Records Presents HoTL MIAMI 2022

Location: The Dirty Rabbit - 151 Northwest 24th Street #107, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 6PM
Artists: Roger Sanchez, David Tort B2B Markem, More
Tickets

Thursday, March 24th

Circoloco Miami

Location: Mana Wynwood - 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: TSHA, Seth Troxler, Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, More
Tickets

CamelPhat Presents Dark Matter Miami

Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: CamelPhat, Patrick Topping, Anfisa Letyago, Tiga, More
Tickets

HARD Miami

Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 7PM
Artists: Moodymann, Tiga, TSHA, More
Tickets

Drumcode Miami

Location: Club Space - 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 11PM
Artists: Adam Beyer, More
Tickets

Anjunafamily Boat Party

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 10AM
Artists: Myon, Jaytech, Sunny Lax, More
Tickets

Groove Cruise Miami Music Week

Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 8PM
Artists: Gene Farris, Scotty Boy, Bryan Lubliner, More
Tickets

Higher Ground Presents Diplo

Location: Space Park Miami - 298 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137
Time: 5PM
Artists: Diplo, Blond:ish, LP Giobbi, More
Tickets

Noizu and Friends

Location: Ekolog Warehouse - 6301 NE 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33038
Time: 8PM
Artists: Noizu, Shiba San, CID, Kyle Watson, More
Tickets

Divided Souls Label Takeover Miami

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Lucati, longstoryshort, Buitano, Colorsick
Tickets

Ophelia Records Showcase

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: TBD
Tickets

Diplo & Friends Miami Music Week 2022

Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Diplo, MK, SIDEPIECE, Paul Woolford, HUGEL
Tickets

Malaa & Enemies

Location: Secret Location
Time: 10PM
Artists: Malaa, Kaskade, Habstrakt, Black V Neck
Tickets

Heldeep Pool Party

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Benny Benassi, Joel Corry, CID, James Hype, More
Tickets

Sundown Sounds Poolside Sessions

Location: Marseilles Beachfront Hotel - 1741 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 1PM
Artists: OFFAIAH, Eran Hersh, Pablo Ceballos, More
Tickets

Gorgon City Presents: REALM

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Gorgon City
Tickets

Beatport Presents Repopulate Mars

Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Lee Foss, Nala, Shiba San, SIDEPIECE, More
Tickets

Echoes by Teksupport

Location: Mana Wynwood - 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Tale Of Us, Dixon, WhoMadeWho, More
Tickets

4B and Friends

Location: Le Rouge Miami - 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: 4B, More
Tickets

Recommended Articles

miami music week
EVENTS

Miami Music Week 2022 Guide: Clubs, Pool Parties, Showcases and More

We've compiled an exhaustive list of events for you to plan and keep a pulse on the madness of Miami Music Week 2022.

By EDM.com Staff
11 seconds ago
131972244_233827731445654_8140601849688544469_n
NEWS

Mat Zo Announces New Collaboration With Above & Beyond, "Always Do"

Mat Zo called the upcoming track a "prog trance roller."

By Cameron Sunkel
4 hours ago
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
EVENTS

Okeechobee 2022: Set Times, Festival Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the 2022 edition of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, learn about the event's policies, schedules and more.

By Brian Rapaport
11 hours ago

Friday, March 25th

Ultra Music Festival

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 4PM
Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More
Tickets

BPM Miami Two-Day Event Experience

Location: Little River Studios - 300 NE 71st St, Miami, FL 33138
Time: 4PM
Artists: John Digweed, Seth Troxler, GORDO, More
Tickets

MK Presents Miami Music Week Pool Party 2022

Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: MK, LP Giobbi, Will Clarke, Dombresky, More
Tickets

Kaskade Miami Music Week

Location: STORY Miami - 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 11PM
Artists: Kaskade, Dave Sol
Tickets

Brownies & Lemonade Miami 2022

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Louis The Child, Whethan, Yung Bae, More
Tickets

Kaskade & Friends

Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Kaskade, Malaa, More
Tickets

Mixmash Miami Pool Party

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Laidback Luke, Audien, Autograf, Tritonal, Morgan Page, More
Tickets

Knee Deep In Miami Yacht Party

Location: The Musette - 1075 Biscayne Boulevard Maurice A, Ferre Park Miami, FL 33132
Time: 8PM
Artists: Hot Since 82, SOHMI
Tickets

Anjunafamily Boat Party

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 1PM
Artists: Fatum, gardenstate, Jaytech, Sunny Lax, More
Tickets

Sonny Fodera Presents Solotoko

Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Sonny Fodera, Biscits, Hayden James, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, More
Tickets

Solid Grooves: A Decade of Grooving

Location: Club Space - 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132 
Time: 11PM
Artists: Michael Bibi, TSHA, Dennis Cruz, Layla Benitz, Luciano, More
Tickets

YOTTO and Christoph Along With Anden

Location: Le Rouge Miami - 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: YOTTO, Christoph, Anden
Tickets

Saturday, March 26th

Ultra Music Festival

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 1PM
Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More
Tickets

Get Lost Miami

Location: Factory Town - 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142
Time: 5AM
Artists: TOKiMONSTA, Carl Craig, Gorgon City, Major Lazer Sound System, More
Tickets

Green Velvet Presents La La Land

Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Green Velvet, Shiba San, Justin Martin, Moon Boots, More
Tickets

BPM Miami Two-Day Event Experience

Location: Little River Studios - 300 NE 71st St, Miami, FL 33138
Time: 4PM
Artists: John Digweed, Seth Troxler, GORDO, More
Tickets

Made In Miami 10-Year Anniversary

Location: SLS Brickell - 1300 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
Time: 1PM
Artists: Oscar G, Danny Tenaglia, More
Tickets

Cosmic Gate & Friends Sunset Cruise

Location: South Beach Lady Yacht - AA Arena Dock, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 8PM
Artists: Cosmic Gate, Jason Ross, More
Tickets

Insomniac Records Pool Party

Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: SIDEPIECE, Dombresky, Nostalgix, More
Tickets

Dim Mak Miami 2022

Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Steve Aoki, More
Tickets

Anjunadeep Open Air

Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 5PM
Artists: Tinlicker, Yotto, Jody Wisternoff, Lutrell, More
Tickets

Yung Bae & Friends

Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 2PM
Artists: Yung Bae, Autograf, Party Pupils, Devault, More
Tickets

Audien: Progressive House Never Died

Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Audien, Arty, Deniz Koyu, Morgan Page, Niiko x Swae
Tickets

Hot Creations 10-Year Anniversary

Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Skream, Alan Fitzpatrick, Latmun, More
Tickets

Sunday, March 27th

Ultra Music Festival

Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 1PM
Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More
Tickets

Chris Lake Presents Black Book

Location: Space Park Miami - 298 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137
Time: 5PM
Artists: Chris Lake, Armand Van Helden, HoneyLuv, More
Tickets

Anjunabeats Pool Party

Location: Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Andrew Bayer, Mat Zo, Genix, Grum, Ilan Bluestone B2B Maor Levi, More
Tickets

Lost & Found Miami

Location: Treehouse Miami - 323 23rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 9PM
Artists: Guy J, Guy Mantzur, Khen
Tickets

Galantis & Friends

Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Galantis, SIDEPIECE, Fedde Le Grand, Dombresky, More
Tickets

Disco Disco

Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Carl Craig, Danny Tenaglia, Heidi Lawden, Skream, More
Tickets

Dombresky On a Boat Yacht Party

Location: The Musette - 1075 Biscayne Boulevard Maurice A, Ferre Park Miami, FL
Time: 8PM
Artists: Dombresky, More
Tickets

Deep At Sea

Location: Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center - 1635 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 1PM
Artists: Jody Wisternoff, Khen, Luttrell, Marsh, Conosur
Tickets

Deadbeats Vs. Cyclops Miami 2022

Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, More
Tickets

Related

Miami Music Week / Ultra - Miami Nighttime Cityscape
EVENTS

Scrxtch 'n Sniff Presents Amazing Party Lineups for Miami Music Week

With artists like Chris Lake, Justin Martin, Anthony Atalla, 1788-L, Habstrakt, Whipped Cream and more, Scrxtch 'n Sniff brings the heat to Miami Music Week

Confessions (Tchami & Malaa??) at Mana Wynwood (Miami, Florida) for Miami Music Week MMW - EDM.com Feature
EVENTS

Is the Miami Music Week "CONFESSION" Event Part of the Tchami & Malaa Tour?

Scrxtch N Sniff & TechYes unveil the "CONFESSION" party for Miami Music Week, the same name as Tchami's record label and 2018 Tour!

Diskolab Parties for Miami Music Week (EDM.com Feature)
EVENTS

Diskolab Announces Over 30 Unique Parties for Miami Music Week

Dance event titans Diskolab host a massive array of parties for Miami Music Week including events by FISHER, Spinnin' Records, Heldeep, MixMash, Dim Mak, Anjunabeats and more.

Monstercat Uncaged - Miami Music Week - Pool Party ft. Special Guests (EDM.com Feature)
EVENTS

Monstercat Uncaged Party to Close Out Miami Music Week 2019

Monstercat returns to Miami Music Week with an unreleased lineup of VERY SPECIAL GUESTS!

Dim Mak Miami 2019 (Miami Music Week Party at Mana Wynwood - March 27th) - MMW / WMC - EDM.com Feature
EVENTS

Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Return to Miami Music Week for Mana Wynwood Party

If you're going to Miami Music Week this year, you won't want to miss the official Steve Aoki/Dim Mak Party!

Fisher - "Catch & Release" Pool Party @ Delano Beach Club (Miami Music Week / MMW) -- EDM.com Feature
EVENTS

FISHER Presents: Catch & Release Party for Miami Music Week

Don't miss Fisher's Catch & Release MMW pool party at The Delano Beach Club on March 27, 2019.

A photo of Swedish DJ/producer Eric Prydz facing upward during a performance.
NEWS

Eric Prydz Cancels Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival 2019 Shows

"I am truly gutted to miss any shows but especially Miami as this is one of my favourite times of the year."

Rapture2017
EVENTS

Art Department, Carl Craig & More Head to Miami for Rapture Electronic Music Festival

Before Ultra Music Festival descends on Miami, get your fill of the best in house and techno with Rapture Electronic Music Festival