Miami Music Week 2022 Guide: Clubs, Pool Parties, Showcases and More
Veteran screenwriter Mitch Glazer hit the nail on the head when he called Miami a "storytelling engine." But in the throes of a relentless pandemic, the only stories coming out of the city were ones of the horror variety.
So it's not a stretch to say that the stories bubbling beneath the surface of the return of Miami Music Week will ultimately be timeless. With the pandemic in Miami's rearview, this year's gathering has the feel of something special. Hedonism be damned, fans from all over the world are planning to descend on the city for a week of uncaged raving.
The Magic City is going to be a no-holds-barred electronic music utopia. Ahead of Miami Music Week 2022, EDM.com has compiled a comprehensive list of club nights, pool parties, record label showcases and more so you can keep a pulse on the madness.
Dive into our complete Miami Music Week 2022 guide below.
Wednesday, March 23rd
Spinnin' Sessions Pool Party
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Cheat Codes, Showtek, Timmy Trumpet, Mariana BO, More
Tickets
Claptone: "The Masquerade" Miami
Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Claptone, Fatboy Slim, James Hype, LP Giobbi, More
Tickets
RVDIOVCTIVE Miami Music Week 2022
Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 7PM
Artists: Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Skream, Felix da Housecat, More
Tickets
Transcend Miami
Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 4PM
Artists: Mark Sixma, Orjan Nilsen, Ruben de Ronde
Tickets
Descend MMW Opening Pool Party
Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Pan-Pot, Giorgia Angiuli, Indira Paganotto, More
Tickets
Cat Dealers Present "Cat House Sessions"
Location: La Otra Miami Wynwood - 55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL 33137
Time: 9PM
Artists: Cat Dealers, Henry Fong, Moguai, More
Tickets
Will Clarke: All We Have Is Now
Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Will Clarke, Avision, Alan Fitzpatrick B2B Marco Faraone
Tickets
The Dirty Rabbit and HoTL Records Presents HoTL MIAMI 2022
Location: The Dirty Rabbit - 151 Northwest 24th Street #107, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 6PM
Artists: Roger Sanchez, David Tort B2B Markem, More
Tickets
Thursday, March 24th
Circoloco Miami
Location: Mana Wynwood - 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: TSHA, Seth Troxler, Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, More
Tickets
CamelPhat Presents Dark Matter Miami
Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: CamelPhat, Patrick Topping, Anfisa Letyago, Tiga, More
Tickets
HARD Miami
Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 7PM
Artists: Moodymann, Tiga, TSHA, More
Tickets
Drumcode Miami
Location: Club Space - 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 11PM
Artists: Adam Beyer, More
Tickets
Anjunafamily Boat Party
Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 10AM
Artists: Myon, Jaytech, Sunny Lax, More
Tickets
Groove Cruise Miami Music Week
Location: 1-800-Lucky - 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 8PM
Artists: Gene Farris, Scotty Boy, Bryan Lubliner, More
Tickets
Higher Ground Presents Diplo
Location: Space Park Miami - 298 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137
Time: 5PM
Artists: Diplo, Blond:ish, LP Giobbi, More
Tickets
Noizu and Friends
Location: Ekolog Warehouse - 6301 NE 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33038
Time: 8PM
Artists: Noizu, Shiba San, CID, Kyle Watson, More
Tickets
Divided Souls Label Takeover Miami
Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Lucati, longstoryshort, Buitano, Colorsick
Tickets
Ophelia Records Showcase
Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: TBD
Tickets
Diplo & Friends Miami Music Week 2022
Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Diplo, MK, SIDEPIECE, Paul Woolford, HUGEL
Tickets
Malaa & Enemies
Location: Secret Location
Time: 10PM
Artists: Malaa, Kaskade, Habstrakt, Black V Neck
Tickets
Heldeep Pool Party
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Benny Benassi, Joel Corry, CID, James Hype, More
Tickets
Sundown Sounds Poolside Sessions
Location: Marseilles Beachfront Hotel - 1741 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 1PM
Artists: OFFAIAH, Eran Hersh, Pablo Ceballos, More
Tickets
Gorgon City Presents: REALM
Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Gorgon City
Tickets
Beatport Presents Repopulate Mars
Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Lee Foss, Nala, Shiba San, SIDEPIECE, More
Tickets
Echoes by Teksupport
Location: Mana Wynwood - 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Tale Of Us, Dixon, WhoMadeWho, More
Tickets
4B and Friends
Location: Le Rouge Miami - 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: 4B, More
Tickets
Friday, March 25th
Ultra Music Festival
Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 4PM
Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More
Tickets
BPM Miami Two-Day Event Experience
Location: Little River Studios - 300 NE 71st St, Miami, FL 33138
Time: 4PM
Artists: John Digweed, Seth Troxler, GORDO, More
Tickets
MK Presents Miami Music Week Pool Party 2022
Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: MK, LP Giobbi, Will Clarke, Dombresky, More
Tickets
Kaskade Miami Music Week
Location: STORY Miami - 136 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 11PM
Artists: Kaskade, Dave Sol
Tickets
Brownies & Lemonade Miami 2022
Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Louis The Child, Whethan, Yung Bae, More
Tickets
Kaskade & Friends
Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Kaskade, Malaa, More
Tickets
Mixmash Miami Pool Party
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Laidback Luke, Audien, Autograf, Tritonal, Morgan Page, More
Tickets
Knee Deep In Miami Yacht Party
Location: The Musette - 1075 Biscayne Boulevard Maurice A, Ferre Park Miami, FL 33132
Time: 8PM
Artists: Hot Since 82, SOHMI
Tickets
Anjunafamily Boat Party
Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 1PM
Artists: Fatum, gardenstate, Jaytech, Sunny Lax, More
Tickets
Sonny Fodera Presents Solotoko
Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Sonny Fodera, Biscits, Hayden James, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, More
Tickets
Solid Grooves: A Decade of Grooving
Location: Club Space - 34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 11PM
Artists: Michael Bibi, TSHA, Dennis Cruz, Layla Benitz, Luciano, More
Tickets
YOTTO and Christoph Along With Anden
Location: Le Rouge Miami - 318 Northwest 23rd Street, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: YOTTO, Christoph, Anden
Tickets
Saturday, March 26th
Ultra Music Festival
Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 1PM
Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More
Tickets
Get Lost Miami
Location: Factory Town - 4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142
Time: 5AM
Artists: TOKiMONSTA, Carl Craig, Gorgon City, Major Lazer Sound System, More
Tickets
Green Velvet Presents La La Land
Location: National Hotel - 1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Green Velvet, Shiba San, Justin Martin, Moon Boots, More
Tickets
BPM Miami Two-Day Event Experience
Location: Little River Studios - 300 NE 71st St, Miami, FL 33138
Time: 4PM
Artists: John Digweed, Seth Troxler, GORDO, More
Tickets
Made In Miami 10-Year Anniversary
Location: SLS Brickell - 1300 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
Time: 1PM
Artists: Oscar G, Danny Tenaglia, More
Tickets
Cosmic Gate & Friends Sunset Cruise
Location: South Beach Lady Yacht - AA Arena Dock, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 8PM
Artists: Cosmic Gate, Jason Ross, More
Tickets
Insomniac Records Pool Party
Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: SIDEPIECE, Dombresky, Nostalgix, More
Tickets
Dim Mak Miami 2022
Location: Oasis Wynwood - 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 9PM
Artists: Steve Aoki, More
Tickets
Anjunadeep Open Air
Location: MAPS Backlot - 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 5PM
Artists: Tinlicker, Yotto, Jody Wisternoff, Lutrell, More
Tickets
Yung Bae & Friends
Location: Freehold Miami - 2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 2PM
Artists: Yung Bae, Autograf, Party Pupils, Devault, More
Tickets
Audien: Progressive House Never Died
Location: MAD Club Wynwood - 55 NE 24th St, Miami, FL
Time: 10PM
Artists: Audien, Arty, Deniz Koyu, Morgan Page, Niiko x Swae
Tickets
Hot Creations 10-Year Anniversary
Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Skream, Alan Fitzpatrick, Latmun, More
Tickets
Sunday, March 27th
Ultra Music Festival
Location: Bayfront Park - 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 1PM
Artists: David Guetta, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, More
Tickets
Chris Lake Presents Black Book
Location: Space Park Miami - 298 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137
Time: 5PM
Artists: Chris Lake, Armand Van Helden, HoneyLuv, More
Tickets
Anjunabeats Pool Party
Location: Location: Nautilus Hotel - 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Andrew Bayer, Mat Zo, Genix, Grum, Ilan Bluestone B2B Maor Levi, More
Tickets
Lost & Found Miami
Location: Treehouse Miami - 323 23rd St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 9PM
Artists: Guy J, Guy Mantzur, Khen
Tickets
Galantis & Friends
Location: Hyde Beach - 1701 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Time: 12PM
Artists: Galantis, SIDEPIECE, Fedde Le Grand, Dombresky, More
Tickets
Disco Disco
Location: Sagamore Hotel South Beach - 1671 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Time: 12PM
Artists: Carl Craig, Danny Tenaglia, Heidi Lawden, Skream, More
Tickets
Dombresky On a Boat Yacht Party
Location: The Musette - 1075 Biscayne Boulevard Maurice A, Ferre Park Miami, FL
Time: 8PM
Artists: Dombresky, More
Tickets
Deep At Sea
Location: Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center - 1635 North Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33132
Time: 1PM
Artists: Jody Wisternoff, Khen, Luttrell, Marsh, Conosur
Tickets
Deadbeats Vs. Cyclops Miami 2022
Location: Soho Studios - 2136 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Time: 10PM
Artists: Zeds Dead B2B Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, More
Tickets