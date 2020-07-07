"The Sopranos" Star Michael Imperioli to DJ at Forthcoming NTS Radio Broadcast

Michael Imperioli, star of prestigious crime drama The Sopranos, is trading weapons for waveforms as a DJ. Imperioli, who won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2004 for his portrayal of DiMeo crime family member Christopher Moltisanti, will be DJing at a forthcoming one-off broadcast by NTS Radio.

Spinning a “personal selection” of music he calls "632 ELYSIAN FIELDS," Imperioli will DJ for a full hour. You can tune into his DJ set via NTS Radio tomorrow, July 8th, at 1PM ET (10AM PDT).

A scroll through Imperioli's Instagram illuminates a love of music, with posts about My Bloody Valentine, PJ Harvey, Alan Vega of iconic electronic duo Suicide, and one in which he reveals his best concert experience was The Smiths.

You can check out a clip of Imperioli from "The Sopranos" below.