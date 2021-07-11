Mindchatter Announces First-Ever Headlining Shows

Mindchatter Announces First-Ever Headlining Shows

The shows will be the artist's first since his supporting run with Polo & Pan in 2019.
It's not every day that an emerging talent gets an upgrade into the big leagues. But the day in the spotlight for fast-rising electronic music producer and singer-songwriter Mindchatter has arrived after he announced his first-ever run of headlining shows.

With three dates scheduled for the fall, Mindchatter's mini-tour will touch down at famed venues like Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge and Brooklyn's Baby's All Right. Kicking it all off will be an appearance at Insomniac's newest dance music festival, Lost In Dreams, in Las Vegas. Scheduled for September 5th, the set will be Mindchatter's debut performance at a major festival. 

These milestones are special ones for Mindchatter, who broke out in 2019 with the psychedelic single "Trippy." The artist quickly gained widespread recognition from his electronic peers, landing him a supporting slot on Polo & Pan's tour that same year. In 2020 he penned official remixes of Tchami's "Heartless" and Kasbo's "Lune," and October saw the release of his debut album, Imaginary Audience

The news comes coupled with "Here I Go Again," Mindchatter's first release since Imaginary Audience. Dark and sexy, the single is an enigma of mind-bending synths, eerie bass builds and ghostly reverb. The track will drop independently on July 23rd. 

