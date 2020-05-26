The UK's Ministry of Sound has just announced their new livestream event, Ministry Weekender. In an effort to support the World Health Organization, the iconic label is hosting an all-star cast of dance music leaders for their two-day virtual event. From the comfort of their own homes, attendees can expect to see Diplo, A-Trak, MK, Pete Tong, Solardo, and many more take over the decks at the charitable party.

Donations will go towards the WHO Solidarity Response Fund, which helps countries around the world fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ministry of Sound also announced that for every dollar viewers donate, their official partner, YouTube, will donate two dollars.

Ministry Weekender will take place on Friday, May 29th and Saturday, May 30th. For more information on the digital event, you can follow the UK label via the links below.

