Bass Artists Minnesota and Buku Announced as Headliners of Forthcoming Denver Drive-In Rave

Following the successful launch of Denver's first drive-in rave series, another monumental show is going down in the Mile-High City.

Local electronic music events company Q-VENTS has announced 5280 Drive-In, a new drive-in rave concept taking place on Monday, August 3rd. The concert will be held at the Denver Mart, which establishes it as the first of its kind in Denver County.

Bass music vets Minnesota and Buku are headlining the show, bringing their signature trap and dubstep flavors along with a lineup of soon-to-be-announced supporting artists. The concert will also feature festival-grade production courtesy of Potent Productions.

Drive-in raves do, of course, come with many caveats in the name of public safety due to COVID-19 concerns. 5280 Drive-In organizers maintain that staff will be conducting temperature checks at the door and enforcing masks throughout the event's entirety. Moreover, there will be sanitizer stations throughout the venue.

You can purchase tickets to 5280 Drive-In here.