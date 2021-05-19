MitiS Announces Massive North American Album Tour

MitiS Announces Massive North American Album Tour

MitiS's tour features stops in Florida, California, Texas, Seattle, Portland, and more.
Author:
Publish date:
MitiS's tour features stops in Florida, California, Texas, Seattle, Portland, and more.

Last month MitiS returned to Ophelia Records with his sophomore album Lost. The LP has received praise from fans and critics alike, as it reflects the next chapter of his impressive career. No album is complete without a tour, however.

MitiS is scheduled to hit the road on August 19th for his Lost album tour, with his first stop in Miami, Florida. He'll then be making stops all over North America including dates in Vancouver, New York, Michigan, Portland, Seattle, and more. In conjunction with the tour announcement, the Pennsylvania native will be planting 10,000 trees in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation

Though no support has been announced yet, MitiS hinted at some artists he'd like to have on tour in an interview with EDM.com earlier this year. Among the names listed at Crystal Skies, Rico & Miella, and Trivecta. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

You can grab tickets for the tour here.

MitiS Lost Album Tour Flyer

Flyer for MitiS' "Lost" album tour.

FOLLOW MITIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/MitisMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/MitisOfficial
Instagram: instagram.com/Mitis
Spotify: spoti.fi/3iY4G6l

Related

Mitis
INTERVIEWS

MitiS Channels Inspiration from Quarantine on Sophomore Album: "It Was Easy to Feel Sad, Lost, or Confused"

"I got a lot of inspiration from how the world had to come together."

Mitis
MUSIC RELEASES

MitiS Taps Zack Gray for Melancholic Single "Hurt" From Upcoming Album

"Hurt" is the third single from "Lost," MitiS's forthcoming album.

SG Lewis
EVENTS

SG Lewis Announces Upcoming 2021 North American Headlining Tour

SG Lewis will bring "times" to a select few cities in the US.

porter_robinson_jasmine_safaeian 2
NEWS

PSA: Virtual Self Announces North American Tour

Buckle up, Virtual Self is embarking on his first US Tour.

zeds dead
EVENTS

Zeds Dead Announce "Deadbeats: The Revival" Tour With 13 Shows

The fall tour will hit California, Washington, Texas, New York, and more.

Tchami
EVENTS

Tchami Announces Elevation North American Tour for 2020

The tour will kick off February to April of next year.

Mitis
MUSIC RELEASES

MitiS Delivers Melancholic Single "Homesick" featuring SOUNDR

"Homesick" is the perfect follow up to his previous single "Try."

Mitis Shattered EP
MUSIC RELEASES

MitiS Shines on Heartfelt "All I Have" EP

Both singles from the EP were previously teased on an Insomniac livestream in August.