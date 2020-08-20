MiTiS to Host Can't-Miss "BORN" Livestream Event with Trivecta, Crystal Skies, More

Melodic dubstep maven MiTiS is taking the virtual decks tomorrow, August 21st for a can't-miss livestream event called "BORN."

The Philly-born electronic artist has long been championed as one of the most forward-thinking producers in future bass and trance. His unique ability to blend the genres into one wholly authentic sound has caught the attention of heavy-hitters from each, including and Above & Beyond, Tritonal, and Seven Lions, among others, the latter of whom he collaborated with on the fan-favorite single "Break the Silence." He has also produced monster official remixes for Gryffin, Dabin, Crywolf, and many more.

Joining MiTiS for "BORN" are Benzi, Crystal Skies, Trivecta, and Rico & Miella. Take a look at the set times below for the "captivating night full of musical energy," courtesy of Insomniac Events.

You can tune into the "BORN" experience tomorrow at 8PM PT (11PM ET) here.

Ahead of "BORN," MiTiS also also took to social media to tease new music on the horizon, writing that you "may or may not hear this" during the streaming event. Check out a preview below.

