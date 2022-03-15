Mixmash Is Giving Away a VIP Package to Their MMW 2022 Pool Party—With a Huge Secret DJ Set

Mixmash Records is making dance music dreams come true this Miami Music Week.

Miami Music Week (MMW) is among the biggest celebrations of the year for electronic dance music enthusiasts, and with the festivities finally returning after two years off, party organizers and artists are ready to make up for lost time.

Mixmash, Laidback Luke's flagship record label, has remained a staple of MMW, and we suspect that won't be changing anytime soon. Returning to South Beach for a poolside takeover, Mixmash's party is already boasting some serious potential.

Soon it'll be time to party the day away at the Nautilus Hotel with Luke, Audien, Morgan Page, Riggi & Piros, Sevenn, Syence, Tritonal and more, but that's just the beginning. Consistent with prior years, Mixmash tells us they'll be turning the decks loose for a massive B2B2B2B set.

The surprise collaborative set has become something of a Mixmash tradition, and with the broader dance music community at large centralized in Miami for the week, you never know who might just stop by. Artists who have joined forces in the past include - Afrojack, Don Diablo, Diplo, Hardwell, Steve Aoki and many more.

Better still, one group of four lucky attendees will have the opportunity to soak up the sun VIP style from the comfort of a daybed by the pool. With prime real estate plus two complementary bottles, the luxurious reward is sure to make the day's festivities all the more memorable.

To enter for a chance to win, tag three friends in the comments of Mixmash's post below, then share it to your Instagram Story and tag the label. Mixmash's MMW party takes place March 25th.