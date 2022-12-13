Watch Montell2099's Stunning Drum & Bass Set Nestled Deep In New Zealand's Mountains

Montell2099's most recent homecoming performance was like none other.

The renowned DJ and producer out of New Zealand took to one of the country's most idyllic landscapes, bringing a heaping dose of drum & bass music in tow.

The setting was Lake Alta, a body of water nestled within The Remarkables mountain range near Queenstown on New Zealand's south island. The location is primarily a destination for skiing and ice-diving, since the lake itself is considered a glacial lake.

Montell2099 performing at Lake Alta in New Zealand. c/o Montell2099

The snowy, tundra-like landscape proved an intriguing location for Montell2099 to set up shop. Despite being dwarfed by the gigantic peaks and sprawling open space surrounding him, he brought larger-than-life sound to the scene as he rinsed his discography while teasing what's next to come.

Montell2099 let caution fly into the wind during his concise set, playing out tracks such as his recent collaboration with Netsky, "Broken." He also lit the way ahead by previewing what's sure to be a hotly anticipated collaboration alongside Dimension.

You can watch the full DJ set below.

