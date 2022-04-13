Moonrise Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With REZZ, Zedd, Excision, More
East Coast ravers will soon be treated to one of the year's biggest lineups at Moonrise, Baltimore's longest-running electronic dance music festival.
After a three-year hiatus, the fest is primed to return to Pimlico Race Course on August 6th and 7th, bringing along a jaw-dropping roster of artists. Zedd, Rezz, Adventure Club, Excision, Chris Lake, Zeds Dead, FISHER, Moore Kismet, Dom Dolla and many more will throw down.
Moonrise 2022 passes are on sale now and you can purchase them here.
The lineup arrives following the acquisition of a majority stake in the festival by Insomniac and Club Glow, who earlier this year announced the launch of Project Glow, a first-of-its-kind fest in D.C. The tandem's second venture is the 2022 edition of Moonrise, which Glow CEO Pete Kalamoutsos says will be one to remember.
"Moonrise Festival is so special to dance music on the east coast and I can’t wait to take the whole festival experience to the next level with Pasquale Rotella and the Insomniac family," Kalamoutsos said in a press release.
Check out the full Moonrise 2022 lineup in alphabetical order below.
2022 Moonrise Festival Lineup
AC Slater
Adventure Club
Air2Earth (Sunset Set)
ATLiens
Audien
Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey
Canabliss
Cheat Codes
Chris Lake
Dabin
Dimension
Dion Timmer b2b He$h
Dom Dolla
Don Diablo
Elohim
Excision
Fisher
GHASTLY Presents GHENGAR
Jantsen b2b Subdocta
Jason Ross
Jessica Audiffred
Juelz
Kayzo
Kompany b2b Calcium
Laszewo
Layz
Level Up
Liquid Stranger
Lost Kings
Lucii
Mersiv
MitiS
Moore Kismet
Peekaboo
Rezz
RL Grime b2b Baauer
Rossy
Steller
Subtronics
Sullivan King
Svdden Death: Into The Inferno
Syence
Tchami
Tiësto
Trivecta
Two Friends
Wax Motif
Wuki
Zedd
Zeds Dead
Zingara
