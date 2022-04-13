Moonrise Festival Announces Massive 2022 Lineup With REZZ, Zedd, Excision, More

East Coast ravers will soon be treated to one of the year's biggest lineups at Moonrise, Baltimore's longest-running electronic dance music festival.

After a three-year hiatus, the fest is primed to return to Pimlico Race Course on August 6th and 7th, bringing along a jaw-dropping roster of artists. Zedd, Rezz, Adventure Club, Excision, Chris Lake, Zeds Dead, FISHER, Moore Kismet, Dom Dolla and many more will throw down.

Moonrise 2022 passes are on sale now and you can purchase them here.

The lineup arrives following the acquisition of a majority stake in the festival by Insomniac and Club Glow, who earlier this year announced the launch of Project Glow, a first-of-its-kind fest in D.C. The tandem's second venture is the 2022 edition of Moonrise, which Glow CEO Pete Kalamoutsos says will be one to remember.

"Moonrise Festival is so special to dance music on the east coast and I can’t wait to take the whole festival experience to the next level with Pasquale Rotella and the Insomniac family," Kalamoutsos said in a press release.

Check out the full Moonrise 2022 lineup in alphabetical order below.

2022 Moonrise Festival Lineup

AC Slater

Adventure Club

Air2Earth (Sunset Set)

ATLiens

Audien

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey

Canabliss

Cheat Codes

Chris Lake

Dabin

Dimension

Dion Timmer b2b He$h

Dom Dolla

Don Diablo

Elohim

Excision

Fisher

GHASTLY Presents GHENGAR

Jantsen b2b Subdocta

Jason Ross

Jessica Audiffred

Juelz

Kayzo

Kompany b2b Calcium

Laszewo

Layz

Level Up

Liquid Stranger

Lost Kings

Lucii

Mersiv

MitiS

Moore Kismet

Peekaboo

Rezz

RL Grime b2b Baauer

Rossy

Steller

Subtronics

Sullivan King

Svdden Death: Into The Inferno

Syence

Tchami

Tiësto

Trivecta

Two Friends

Wax Motif

Wuki

Zedd

Zeds Dead

Zingara



FOLLOW MOONRISE FESTIVAL:

Website: moonrisefestival.com

Facebook: facebook.com/moonrisefest

Twitter: twitter.com/moonrisefest

Instagram: instagram.com/moonrisefest