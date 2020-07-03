As the impact of the pandemic continues to crumple the live music industry, Detroit music festival Movement is the latest to succumb to the wrath of COVID-19.

Prior to its initial postponement earlier this year, Movement had taken place every Memorial Day Weekend since 2006. Back in March 2020, organizers announced the heartbreaking news that the festival could no longer go on as planned and announced its rescheduled dates, September 11th to 13th. They have now decided to pull the plug on those dates and instead look forward to the event's 2021 iteration, which is slated for May 29th to 31st. All current tickets are valid and refund requests will be honored.

While fans may not be able to attend this year's fest, they can find solace in the fact that organizers have already teased a huge 2021 lineup, announcing that ANNA, Carl Craig, DJ Minx, Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem with DRS, Kash Doll, Maceo Plex, MK, Richie Hawtin, SAMA’, Seth Troxler, TOKiMONSTA, and deadmau5's alias TESTPILOT will appear.

Movement representatives shared an official statement on the event's website, which you can read in full below.

Well, here we are again.



Movement family, we would love nothing more than to be with you in Hart Plaza this September. However, during ongoing discussions with our team and City officials, it’s become painfully obvious that this year’s Movement Festival must be rescheduled to 2021. Obviously, this is not the situation that any of us had hoped for, but the health and safety of everyone involved remains our ultimate concern.



Now for some positive news. We are excited to announce the Movement 2021 lineup teaser way in advance, featuring ANNA, Carl Craig, DJ Minx, Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem with DRS, Kash Doll, Maceo Plex, MK, Richie Hawtin, SAMA’, Seth Troxler, Testpilot and TOKiMONSTA. Stay tuned for more names to be announced in the coming months!



All current tickets are valid for Movement’s next edition, May 29-31, 2021. If you have already purchased tickets you do not need to take any further action.



3-Day and 1-Day passes are on sale now at movement.us/tickets



Secure your 3-Day GA or VIP pass for as low as $30 down



Refunds will be arranged for those who are unable to attend the next edition of Movement. All current ticket holders will be notified by Friday, July 10 on how to proceed with refund requests.



If your life has ever been inspired by Movement, now is the time we must rally together to survive this crisis and come out the other side. Treasure your tickets. Your commitment enables us to produce the next festival.



The live music industry is in a great Pause and we look forward to pressing Play again as soon as it is safe. In the meantime, we urge everyone to please follow the health guidelines and respect one another.



-Movement Team

