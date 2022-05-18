Set Times and Special GRiZ Performance Announced for Movement 2022

Time to start planning, Movement's set times are finally here.

Coming soon to Detroit, Michigan is the world-renowned celebration of techno. Artists like Jeff Mills, The Martinez Brothers, Carl Craig, Maya Jane Coles, Flying Lotus, Chris Lake, Duck Sauce, The Blessed Madonna, and many, many more are set to take the stage for the festival's first outing since 2019. Each of them will helm one of the festival's six stages, including the newly-reworked, Underground Stage, for three days of entertainment celebrating the beautiful midwestern city and its beloved genre. Also new to this year's event is the Detroit Stage presented by the cannabis retailer, JARS, which will feature a lineup consisting of only Detroit artists.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to catch a set from Skrillex, he recently announced that he will not be performing at Movement or Sunset Music Festival in an effort to finish his albums. All is not lost, however, as organizers have announced that GRiZ will take the stage for a hometown DJ set in lieu of Skrillex.

Movement Festival takes place on May 28th-30th, 2022 at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Check out the daily schedule for this year's outing below.

Movement 2022 Schedule Movement

