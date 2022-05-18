Skip to main content
Set Times and Special GRiZ Performance Announced for Movement 2022

Set Times and Special GRiZ Performance Announced for Movement 2022

The Detroit festival will feature performances from Jeff Mills, The Martinez Brothers, Carl Craig, Maya Jane Coles, Flying Lotus, Chris Lake, and more.

Paxahau

The Detroit festival will feature performances from Jeff Mills, The Martinez Brothers, Carl Craig, Maya Jane Coles, Flying Lotus, Chris Lake, and more.

Time to start planning, Movement's set times are finally here.

Coming soon to Detroit, Michigan is the world-renowned celebration of techno. Artists like Jeff Mills, The Martinez Brothers, Carl Craig, Maya Jane Coles, Flying Lotus, Chris Lake, Duck Sauce, The Blessed Madonna, and many, many more are set to take the stage for the festival's first outing since 2019. Each of them will helm one of the festival's six stages, including the newly-reworked, Underground Stage, for three days of entertainment celebrating the beautiful midwestern city and its beloved genre. Also new to this year's event is the Detroit Stage presented by the cannabis retailer, JARS, which will feature a lineup consisting of only Detroit artists.

Unfortunately for fans hoping to catch a set from Skrillex, he recently announced that he will not be performing at Movement or Sunset Music Festival in an effort to finish his albums. All is not lost, however, as organizers have announced that GRiZ will take the stage for a hometown DJ set in lieu of Skrillex.

Movement Festival takes place on May 28th-30th, 2022 at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Check out the daily schedule for this year's outing below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Movement
EVENTS

Set Times and Special GRiZ Performance Announced for Movement 2022

The Detroit festival will feature performances from Jeff Mills, The Martinez Brothers, Carl Craig, Maya Jane Coles, Flying Lotus, Chris Lake, and more.

By Nick Yopko13 seconds ago
Kendoll and Chuck Shadow
MUSIC RELEASES

KENDOLL Teams Up With Chuck Shadow For Electrifying House Single "Down Low"

After a short break, Kendoll is at it again with her first release of 2022.

By Brian Rapaport16 hours ago
billboard-music-awards
NEWS

ILLENIUM, PNAU, Lady Gaga Top Dance/Electronic Categories At Billboard Music Awards

It was another year of stiff competition among the dance music industry's heavyweight contributors and emerging talents.

By Cameron Sunkel20 hours ago
Movement 2022 Schedule

Movement 2022 Schedule

FOLLOW MOVEMENT:

Website: movementfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/movementdetroit
Twitter: twitter.com/MovementDetroit
Instagram: instagram.com/movementdetroit

Related

Movement
EVENTS

Skrillex, Flying Lotus, More Announced for 2022 Movement Festival: See the Massive Lineup

Over 110 artists will perform at the long-awaited return of Movement, such as Nina Kraviz, The Martinez Brothers, Kevin Saunderson and many more.

Movement
EVENTS

Detroit's Movement Festival Eyes 2022 Return

Movement, one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, will take place during its usual Memorial Day Weekend run.

Movement
EVENTS

Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Loco Dice, More Announced on Lineup for Movement At Home

Movement's foray into the virtual space features a colossal lineup.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
EVENTS

Porter Robinson, REZZ, GRiZ to Headline Okeechobee 2022

The music and arts festival will also feature performances from Tame Impala, TroyBoi, Flying Lotus, Four Tet, The Glitch Mob, and more.

lightning in a bottle 2019
EVENTS

GRiZ, Glass Animals, Kaytranada, More Set to Perform at Lightning in a Bottle 2022

The California festival will also feature performances from CloZee, Black Coffee, Four Tet, and more.

Daily Best Monday-Anthony Rassam-32
FEATURES

The Sweet Grit and Glory of Movement Festival in 30 Photos

Detroit's annual techno gem just keeps getting better and better.

Movement
EVENTS

Detroit's Legendary Movement Music Festival Reveals 2022 Headliners

After revealing Richie Hawtin, Maxeo Plex, Nina Kraviz and more, Movement is primed for one of their biggest years yet.

Screen-Shot-2018-04-19-at-11.27.41-AM
NEWS

Detroit's Movement Music Festival Releases Daily Schedule and Site Map

The kickoff day for Movement is rapidly approaching.