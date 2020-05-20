Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Loco Dice, More Announced on Lineup for Movement At Home

From the birthplace of techno music to the blue light of our computers and tablets, Detroit music festival Movement has gone virtual.

The fabled fest, which has solidified itself as the premier house and techno festival in America over the years, recently announced its new livestream event, Movement At Home. Organizers from Movement have now unveiled the livestream's lineup, which is nothing short of spectacular.

Movement has taken place every Memorial Day Weekend since 2006, but its 2020 iteration was effectively crumpled by the impact of COVID-19. Back on March 19th, organizers announced the heartbreaking news that the festival could no longer go on as planned and announced its rescheduled dates, September 11th to 13th.

"We share your heartbreak over this abrupt change, but the safety and health of festival-goers, artists, partners, crew and related families are always our top priority," organizers said in an official statement. "We urge you to please take care of yourself and to follow the guidelines and protocols set forth by public health officials. We must all do our part to get through this."

However, Movement fans can take solace in the fact that the event will still go down over Memorial Day Weekend, albeit virtually. From May 23rd to 25th, fans can catch livestreamed DJ sets from some of the most prolific artists in house and techno music, including Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Loco Dice, and Carl Craig. They can also make donations throughout the streams entirety, which will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

For more information on Movement At Home, like virtual afterparties, head over to the official lineup announcement on Movement's website here. You can also check out the full lineup below.

Movement At Home Lineup:

Admn

ANNA

Ataxia

Carl Craig

Claude VonStroke

Delano Smith

Dez Andrés

DJ Godfather

Drumcell

Earl “Mixxin” McKinney

Gettoblaster

Heidi

Hiroko Yamamura

Justin Martin

Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez

Loco Dice

Lucy

Matthew Dear

MK

Rebūke

Seth Troxler

Truncate

Uun - live

Waajeed

