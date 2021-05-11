Movement Detroit Announces Free "Micro" Festival for Memorial Day Weekend 2021

Motor City residents still have the chance to take in a minimal dose of Movement this year over Memorial Day Weekend.
Paxahau

While the techno community is still reeling from the late February announcement of Movement's cancellation, the show isn't over quite yet. 

Paxahau Presents recently provided an update to fans revealing that Movement isn't completely awash in 2021, but it will instead be operating on a "micro" scale. Taking place during Memorial Day Weekend, Micro Movement will see performers taking to three Detroit venues: TV Lounge, Magic Stick, and Spot Lite. A lineup has not yet been revealed. 

In the spirit of Movement, the music will be bumping from day to night and will feature showcases fleshed out with all Detroit talent. While venues won't be charging cover, capacity is extremely limited. Once inside, attendees will be expected to continue wearing masks for the duration of the event. 

The Motor City festival, which has been operating since 2000, thanked fans and ticket holders who have stood unwaveringly by after organizers made the difficult decision to cancel their 2021 event. This marks the second year in a row the festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic, and fans are currently awaiting an update from the long-running techno fest as to when they expect the next full scale edition of Movement will take place.

