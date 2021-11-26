Detroit's Movement Festival Eyes 2022 Return

After two long years of devastating delays and cancellations, Detroit's Movement Electronic Music Festival looks to reignite the flame in 2022.

The renowned techno and house music festival will return during its usual Memorial Day Weekend run from May 28th through 30th at Hart Plaza in Detroit. A lineup has not yet been announced, but fans should keep an eye on the artists who were originally listed on the festival's 2020 and 2021 iterations. Those include Maceo Plex, Justin Martin, Joseph Capriati, and many others.

The last Movement went down in 2019, when attendees were treated to phenomenal DJ sets from Carl Craig, MK, and more. The festival was then abandoned twice due to the impact of COVID-19, postponing in 2020 and instead going virtual. While things looked positive leading up to Movement's 2021 dates, it was ultimately canceled once again.

Those interested in attending Movement in 2022 need not make any major moves yet. Tickets haven't gone on sale but organizers have added a section to sign up for advanced sales on their website. You can register here.

