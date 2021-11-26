Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Detroit's Movement Festival Eyes 2022 Return
Publish date:

Detroit's Movement Festival Eyes 2022 Return

Movement, one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, will take place during its usual Memorial Day Weekend run.
Author:

Paxahau

Movement, one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, will take place during its usual Memorial Day Weekend run.

After two long years of devastating delays and cancellations, Detroit's Movement Electronic Music Festival looks to reignite the flame in 2022. 

The renowned techno and house music festival will return during its usual Memorial Day Weekend run from May 28th through 30th at Hart Plaza in Detroit. A lineup has not yet been announced, but fans should keep an eye on the artists who were originally listed on the festival's 2020 and 2021 iterations. Those include Maceo Plex, Justin Martin, Joseph Capriati, and many others.

The last Movement went down in 2019, when attendees were treated to phenomenal DJ sets from Carl Craig, MK, and more. The festival was then abandoned twice due to the impact of COVID-19, postponing in 2020 and instead going virtual. While things looked positive leading up to Movement's 2021 dates, it was ultimately canceled once again.

Those interested in attending Movement in 2022 need not make any major moves yet. Tickets haven't gone on sale but organizers have added a section to sign up for advanced sales on their website. You can register here

Recommended Articles

Adventure Club at Havana Nightclub in The Grand Oasis at Pollen Presents Electric Zoo Cancun
INTERVIEWS

Adventure Club On New Album, NFTs and the Future of Melodic Dubstep

"It’s important to give the power back to musicians as opposed to having a middleman kind of control everything."

3 hours ago
sherwood forest
EVENTS

Fascinating Roots of Electric Forest Revealed In New Documentary, "A Million Shining Lights"

The film features insightful commentary from Louis The Child, 12th Planet, GRiZ, and more.

4 hours ago
steve aoki
EVENTS

Steve Aoki Announces Virtual Concert With Sonic the Hedgehog and SEGA

The virtual concert is set to take place on Aoki's birthday.

4 hours ago

FOLLOW MOVEMENT:

Facebook: facebook.com/movementdetroit
Twitter: twitter.com/MovementDetroit
Instagram: instagram.com/movementdetroit

Related

Movement
EVENTS

Organizers of Detroit's Movement Festival Pull Plug on 2021 Event

Movement will unfortunately sit out another Memorial Day weekend due to the impact of COVID-19.

Movement
EVENTS

Movement Detroit Announces Free "Micro" Festival for Memorial Day Weekend 2021

Motor City residents still have the chance to take in a minimal dose of Movement this year over Memorial Day Weekend.

Screen-Shot-2018-04-19-at-11.27.41-AM
NEWS

Detroit's Movement Music Festival Releases Daily Schedule and Site Map

The kickoff day for Movement is rapidly approaching.

Movement
EVENTS

Claude VonStroke, Justin Martin, Loco Dice, More Announced on Lineup for Movement At Home

Movement's foray into the virtual space features a colossal lineup.

Movement
EVENTS

Movement Detroit Organizers Officially Cancel 2020 Event, Tease Lineup for 2021 Event

ANNA, Richie Hawtin, Maceo Plex, TOKiMONSTA, and more will appear at the fest's 2021 event.

Daily Best Monday-Anthony Rassam-32
FEATURES

The Sweet Grit and Glory of Movement Festival in 30 Photos

Detroit's annual techno gem just keeps getting better and better.

coachella
EVENTS

Coachella Announces 2022 Festival Dates

The first edition of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival since 2019 has been locked in for two weekends in April 2022.

UNTOLD-Festival-2017-3-1068x711
EVENTS

Following Massive Return, UNTOLD Festival Lays Groundwork for 2022 Dates

UNTOLD was the largest festival to take place in the European Union this year, drawing in 265,000 attendees.