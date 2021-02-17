Organizers of Detroit's Movement Festival Pull Plug on 2021 Event

Organizers of Detroit's Movement Festival Pull Plug on 2021 Event

Movement will unfortunately sit out another Memorial Day weekend due to the impact of COVID-19.
Paxahau

Memorial Day weekend in Detroit will be a bit dimmer this year after the organizers of Detroit's Movement Electronic Music Festival decided to pull the plug on its 2021 edition.

Citing the impact of COVID-19, representatives took to social media to share the news in a joint statement with Paxahau, which produces the fest in Detroit's Hart Plaza. "We have been looking forward to reuniting with all of you on Memorial Day weekend, but the ongoing pandemic and state regulations have led us to the painful realization that our beloved Movement Festival will not happen in May 2021," the statement reads.

The announcement adds that organizers are "working hard to provide updates about future dates and ticketing options," which they say will arrive when they get "in touch next month with more information."

Following the cancellation of Movement's 2020 iteration back in July, organizers teased a massive lineup for its grand return in 2021. In an announcement shared on the festival's website, they said that ANNA, Carl Craig, Maceo Plex, MK, Richie HawtinSeth Troxler, TOKiMONSTA, and deadmau5's alias TESTPILOT would appear, among others. At the time of this article's publication, there is no word on whether or not the confirmed artists will appear at Movement's 2022 event.

