Skrillex, Flying Lotus, More Announced for 2022 Movement Festival: See the Massive Lineup

Detroit's legendary Movement festival is back—and undoubtedly bigger than ever.

Pandemic hangover be damned, the organizers of the long-running techno and house music festival have revealed a staggering lineup to celebrate its long-awaited return to downtown's Hart Plaza. Skrillex, Flying Lotus, Duck Sauce, Chris Lake, Nina Kraviz, The Martinez Brothers, and over 110 more have been tapped for performances at this year's fest.

One of the lineup's undeniable highlights is a collaborative set between LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and pioneering Detroit techno producer Carl Craig. To that end, Movement's 2022 bill features an array of iconic hometown artists, like DJ Stingray, Stacey Pullen, DJ Minx and Kevin Saunderson, with the latter performing under his E-Dancer alias.

Movement is scheduled for May 28-30, 2022. Check out the full lineup below, followed by the daily artist schedule. You can purchase tickets here.

Movement 2022 lineup with Skrillex, Flying Lotus and many more. Movement Electronic Music Festival

Movement Festival 2022 Lineup By Day

Saturday, May 28

2 Chainz

Acidpimp

Admn

Andrea Ghita

Anfisa Letyago

Ardalan

Audion B2B Ryan Elliott

Augustus Williams (live)

Blaaqgold

Carl Craig

Claude VonStroke

Delano Smith

Derrick Carter

DJ Godfather

DJ Holographic

DJ Stingray 313

Erika

Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa

Flying Lotus

Henry Brooks

Hiroko Yamamura

Icewear Vezzo

Jazmin Re'nae

Jerk X Jollof

Jhouse

Joe Kay

Jon Hopkins

Jorissen B3b Loren B3b Mathias

Ladymonix

Masquenada

Maya Jane Coles

Nastia

Neisha Neshae

Partiboi69

Rebecca Goldberg (live)

Richie Hawtin

Rick Wilhite B2b Andrés

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Sard (live)

Seth Troxler

Stacey Pullen



Sunday, May 29

2manydjs - (DJ set)

999999999 (live)

Adam Beyer

Adam X

Anna

Ash Lauryn

Beige

Blawan

Carl Craig B2b James Murphy (DJ set)

Chuck Daniels

DJ Seoul

Drummer B

E-Dancer (live)

Francois Dillinger (live)

Isaac Prieto

Juan Maclean

Justin Martin

Ke Thu

Lady Starlight

Loco Dice

Louie Vega

Maceo Plex

Marcel Dettmann

MK

Nancy Whang & Pat Mahoney

Natasha Diggs

Neil V.

Norm Talley

Paula Temple

Peter Croce

Ryan Spencer

Soul Clap W/ Amp Fiddler (live)

Specter

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

T.Linder

Uun (live)

Will Clarke



Monday, May 30

Ataxia

The Blessed Madonna

Chris Lake

Damarii Saunderson

Dantiez

Dax J

Deon Jamar

Diamondstein

DJ Minx

DJ Tennis

Dom Dolla

Drama

Duck Sauce

Ellen Allien

Goldie B2b Ltj Bukem featuring Armanni Reign

Gorgon City

Haai

Hazmat (live)

Honcho

Huey Mnemonic

Jeff Mills

Jeffrey Sfire

John Summit

King Saaidi

Kobosil

The Martinez Brothers

Meftah

Miane

Nina Kraviz

Overmono (live)

Skrillex

Tammy Lakkis

Vincent Patricola b2b Jesse Cory

Waajeed

