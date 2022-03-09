Skrillex, Flying Lotus, More Announced for 2022 Movement Festival: See the Massive Lineup
Detroit's legendary Movement festival is back—and undoubtedly bigger than ever.
Pandemic hangover be damned, the organizers of the long-running techno and house music festival have revealed a staggering lineup to celebrate its long-awaited return to downtown's Hart Plaza. Skrillex, Flying Lotus, Duck Sauce, Chris Lake, Nina Kraviz, The Martinez Brothers, and over 110 more have been tapped for performances at this year's fest.
One of the lineup's undeniable highlights is a collaborative set between LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy and pioneering Detroit techno producer Carl Craig. To that end, Movement's 2022 bill features an array of iconic hometown artists, like DJ Stingray, Stacey Pullen, DJ Minx and Kevin Saunderson, with the latter performing under his E-Dancer alias.
Movement is scheduled for May 28-30, 2022. Check out the full lineup below, followed by the daily artist schedule. You can purchase tickets here.
Movement Festival 2022 Lineup By Day
Saturday, May 28
2 Chainz
Acidpimp
Admn
Andrea Ghita
Anfisa Letyago
Ardalan
Audion B2B Ryan Elliott
Augustus Williams (live)
Blaaqgold
Carl Craig
Claude VonStroke
Delano Smith
Derrick Carter
DJ Godfather
DJ Holographic
DJ Stingray 313
Erika
Eris Drew B2B Octo Octa
Flying Lotus
Henry Brooks
Hiroko Yamamura
Icewear Vezzo
Jazmin Re'nae
Jerk X Jollof
Jhouse
Joe Kay
Jon Hopkins
Jorissen B3b Loren B3b Mathias
Ladymonix
Masquenada
Maya Jane Coles
Nastia
Neisha Neshae
Partiboi69
Rebecca Goldberg (live)
Richie Hawtin
Rick Wilhite B2b Andrés
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Sard (live)
Seth Troxler
Stacey Pullen
Sunday, May 29
2manydjs - (DJ set)
999999999 (live)
Adam Beyer
Adam X
Anna
Ash Lauryn
Beige
Blawan
Carl Craig B2b James Murphy (DJ set)
Chuck Daniels
DJ Seoul
Drummer B
E-Dancer (live)
Francois Dillinger (live)
Isaac Prieto
Juan Maclean
Justin Martin
Ke Thu
Lady Starlight
Loco Dice
Louie Vega
Maceo Plex
Marcel Dettmann
MK
Nancy Whang & Pat Mahoney
Natasha Diggs
Neil V.
Norm Talley
Paula Temple
Peter Croce
Ryan Spencer
Soul Clap W/ Amp Fiddler (live)
Specter
Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
T.Linder
Uun (live)
Will Clarke
Monday, May 30
Ataxia
The Blessed Madonna
Chris Lake
Damarii Saunderson
Dantiez
Dax J
Deon Jamar
Diamondstein
DJ Minx
DJ Tennis
Dom Dolla
Drama
Duck Sauce
Ellen Allien
Goldie B2b Ltj Bukem featuring Armanni Reign
Gorgon City
Haai
Hazmat (live)
Honcho
Huey Mnemonic
Jeff Mills
Jeffrey Sfire
John Summit
King Saaidi
Kobosil
The Martinez Brothers
Meftah
Miane
Nina Kraviz
Overmono (live)
Skrillex
Tammy Lakkis
Vincent Patricola b2b Jesse Cory
Waajeed
