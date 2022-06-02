Skip to main content
Look Inside the First Edition of Detroit's Iconic Movement Music Festival Since 2019

EDM.com was on the ground at Movement 2022 to capture photos from performances by Richie Hawtin, Loco Dice, Gorgon City, GRiZ and more.

Detroit's legendary Movement festival is officially back.

The long-running techno and house music festival made its hotly anticipated return to Hart Plaza for the first time since 2019, welcoming more than 50,000 people over Memorial Day Weekend.

"Seeing people walk through the gates for the first time again in three years was very special and quite surreal," said Movement Festival Director Jason Huvaere in a statement. "We’ve waited a long time for this reunion."

Movement 2022 saw headlining performances from a bevy of electronic music legends such as Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer and a momentous hometown closing set by Jeff Mills—and we were on the ground at the birthplace of techno to capture it all.

All photos by Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com.

DSC03272
DSC06148
DSC05827
136
Gallery
136 Images

