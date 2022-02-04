Skip to main content
Detroit's Legendary Movement Music Festival Reveals 2022 Headliners

After revealing Richie Hawtin, Maxeo Plex, Nina Kraviz and more, Movement is primed for one of their biggest years yet.

Paxahau

After announcing their comeback late last year, the organizers of Detroit's legendary Movement Music Festival have revealed the event's 2022 headliners.

Though this is only a small glimpse of what's to come, it's a spectacular lineup so far. Nina Kraviz, Seth Troxler, Anfisa Letyago, Adam Beyer, The Blessed Madonna, Richie Hawtin, Claude VonStroke, and more were among the first to be announced. Fans can also look forward to collaborative DJ sets from the likes of Eris Drew and Octo Octa as well as Goldie and LTJ Bukem.

Check out the full reveal below. 

Movement Festival lineup teaser 2022

Movement Festival Lineup Teaser

