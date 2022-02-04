Detroit's Legendary Movement Music Festival Reveals 2022 Headliners
After announcing their comeback late last year, the organizers of Detroit's legendary Movement Music Festival have revealed the event's 2022 headliners.
Though this is only a small glimpse of what's to come, it's a spectacular lineup so far. Nina Kraviz, Seth Troxler, Anfisa Letyago, Adam Beyer, The Blessed Madonna, Richie Hawtin, Claude VonStroke, and more were among the first to be announced. Fans can also look forward to collaborative DJ sets from the likes of Eris Drew and Octo Octa as well as Goldie and LTJ Bukem.
Check out the full reveal below.
Detroit's Movement Festival has long been a haven for all things four-on-the-floor. Since 2020, however, the fabled techno and house music festival has been on hiatus due to the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Organizers and festival-goers have been eager to return in preparation of what has the look of a momentous return.
Movement is set for Memorial Day Weekend, May 28-30. Tickets are on sale now here.
