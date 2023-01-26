Movement Teases 2023 Lineup With Headliners Charlotte de Witte, Underworld

The organizers of Detroit's fabled Movement Electronic Music Festival are gearing up for a big return after revealing 2023's headliners.

Belgian techno superstar Charlotte de Witte and Underworld will headline Movement 2023, according to Movement's producers, Paxahau. Teasing the festival's lineup today, they also confirmed performances by TSHA, Green Velvet and more, including hometown electronic staples Carl Craig, Robert Hood, DJ Minx and Moodymann.

The 2022 Movement Electronic Music Festival in Detroit. Jason Myers/Memorandum Media/EDM.com

Red-hot house music producers Dom Dolla and John Summit will perform a B2B DJ set, as will Chicago underground icons Derrick Carter and Mark Farina. Notable first-time performers include DJ Seinfeld, LSDXOXO and TSHA, the latter of whom was named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2021.

Movement is scheduled for May 27-29 at Detroit's Hart Plaza. Three- and one-day passes for both GA and VIP are on sale now.

Check out the first phase of Movement's 2023 lineup below.

Charlotte de Witte and Underworld will headline the 2023 Movement Electronic Music Festival in Detroit. c/o Movement Electronic Music Festival

Movement 2023 Lineup

Caribou

Carl Craig

Charlotte de Witte

Chris Liebing

Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina

DJ Minx

DJ Seinfeld

Dom Dolla b2b John Summit

Ela Minus

FJAAK

Giorgia Angiuli - Live

Green Velvet

Klangkuenstler

LSDXOXO

Masters At Work

Moodymann

Robert Hood - Live

SPFDJ

Surgeon

TSHA

Underworld



