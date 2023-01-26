Movement Teases 2023 Lineup With Headliners Charlotte de Witte, Underworld
The organizers of Detroit's fabled Movement Electronic Music Festival are gearing up for a big return after revealing 2023's headliners.
Belgian techno superstar Charlotte de Witte and Underworld will headline Movement 2023, according to Movement's producers, Paxahau. Teasing the festival's lineup today, they also confirmed performances by TSHA, Green Velvet and more, including hometown electronic staples Carl Craig, Robert Hood, DJ Minx and Moodymann.
Red-hot house music producers Dom Dolla and John Summit will perform a B2B DJ set, as will Chicago underground icons Derrick Carter and Mark Farina. Notable first-time performers include DJ Seinfeld, LSDXOXO and TSHA, the latter of whom was named one of EDM.com's best music producers of 2021.
Movement is scheduled for May 27-29 at Detroit's Hart Plaza. Three- and one-day passes for both GA and VIP are on sale now.
Check out the first phase of Movement's 2023 lineup below.
Movement 2023 Lineup
Caribou
Carl Craig
Charlotte de Witte
Chris Liebing
Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina
DJ Minx
DJ Seinfeld
Dom Dolla b2b John Summit
Ela Minus
FJAAK
Giorgia Angiuli - Live
Green Velvet
Klangkuenstler
LSDXOXO
Masters At Work
Moodymann
Robert Hood - Live
SPFDJ
Surgeon
TSHA
Underworld
