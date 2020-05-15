Mr. Carmack and NOODLES are Bringing Prom to You for "One Virtual Night Only"

For some, prom is something high schoolers look forward to since beginning their four-year journey. With COVID-19 shutdowns, that capstone opportunity has been taken away. Fear not, because Mr. Carmack is here to save the day by teaming up with NOODLES to throw their own virtual prom as an alternative for all those students missing out, and even those who want to relive their glory years.

The 3-hour night to remember will be hosted on NOODLES' Twitch channel Saturday, May 16th from 6-9 PM PST. “I chose this date because it’s my high school’s real prom date! Shout out James Logan High School + SOTA High School in SF,” wrote NOODLES in her Instagram post. Get ready for an evening of music, dresses, and suits with prom attire heavily encouraged. If you do end up dressing up you have the chance to join in on the co-hosts Zoom party.

Due to the current state of affairs, virtual proms have become the new norm. Just recently Diplo and Dillon Francis, iHeartRadio, TikTok, and The Office's John Krasinski hosted their own renditions. Everyone is on the honorable mission to bring back a sense of normality to the world, and we commend them for it.

Tune in this Saturday, May 16th from 6-9 PM PST for the "One Virtual Night Only" prom on NOODLES’s Twitch Channel here.

