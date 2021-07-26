This Music Festival Converted a Decommissioned Jumbo Jet Into a Stage
Next year, Monegros Desert Festival wants you to do it in a plane—dance the night away, that is.
For the Spanish event's 2022 edition, organizers have purchased a retired Airbus A330 and converted the fuselage into a stage and dance floor. "We will transform it into a club for 1,000 people," they announced this month on social media.
Powered by a partnership with 8.6 Beer, the "Montegros 8.6 Airlines Experience" stage will officially take flight July 30th, 2022. With more than 80 artists on the festival's lineup, including Wu-Tang Clan, Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer and Amelie Lens, this is one event you might just want to hop on board for.
Monegros Desert Festival's 2022 edition will be its first in five years. Founded in 1994, it was scheduled to return in 2021 but then delayed to due COVID-19 safety concerns. "Although the current situation has improved considerably and we already started to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we still do not have sufficient legal and sanitary guarantees to be able to hold an event of such magnitude," organizers shared last month.
Luckily, much of its star-studded lineup has stayed on board for the new date, with more performers to be announced. Past headliners include Justice, David Guetta, Skrillex and A$AP Rocky. Tickets are not yet on sale, but you can check out the Monegros Desert Festival website here.
