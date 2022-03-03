Mysteryland Unveils Stacked 2022 Lineup With DJ Snake, ACRAZE, Alan Walker, and More

With just six months to go until festivities begin, the organizers of Mysteryland have announced one of the festival's biggest lineups to date.

Mysteryland 2022 boasts one of the most robust and ambitious lineups of the year. The fest will feature over 300 artists, who will perform on a staggering 22 stages across three days. DJ Snake, ACRAZE, Alan Walker, Oliver Heldens, Carl Cox, and Dom Dolla are all set for performances, to name a few.

Like every music festival on the planet, Mysteryland was forced into hiatus following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the festival's organizers joined legions of Dutch event promoters and arts sector professionals in the #UnmuteUs protest to demand transparency on the government's coronavirus restrictions.

Mysteryland is set to take place August 26-28 in Haarlemmermeer. You can find information and tickets here.

