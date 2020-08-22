Mysteryland "Lets Get High" Virtual Festival Will Feature DJs Performing from Hot Air Balloons

Mysteryland is taking virtual festivals to new heights with "Let's Get High," their debut digital streaming event that will host 50 artists across 8 channels for 6 hours of all things EDM, broadcasting Saturday, August 29th.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the Netherlands' longest-running festival had to make adjustments to their original plans. Instead of seeing your favorite DJs playing the massive stages hosted every year at the Floriade terrain, fans will virtually watch various artists performing at jaw-dropping heights from inside a hot air balloon. Catch Joris Voorn, Paul van Dyk, Sander van Doorn, Vunzige Deuntjes Soundsystem, and Sefa soar through the sky throwing down sets you will not want to miss.

The stream will feature a wide range of electronic music genres across the 8 channels, including house, hardstyle, trance, dancehall, techno, and more. Fans will have the chance to bounce around these virtual stages just like they were there in real life.

Carl Cox will also host his own stage with his label Awesome Soundwave together with Christoper Coe and Honeysmack. However, they will not be performing live from one of the balloons.

Mysteryland's "Let's Get High" virtual festival will take place Saturday, August 29th from 1PM UTC here. Stay tuned as the full lineup is released.

FOLLOW MYSTERYLAND:

Facebook: facebook.com/mysteryland

Twitter: twitter.com/mysteryland

Instagram: instagram.com/mysteryland