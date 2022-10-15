Skip to main content
Organizers Pull the Plug On Necropolis Music Festival Less Than Three Weeks From Kickoff

Halloween weekend in Chicago just got a little less spooky for electronic dance music fans hoping to attend the inaugural Necropolis Music Festival.

Just three weeks away from the scheduled kickoff of Chicago's Necropolis Music Festival, organizers have pulled the plug.

The Halloween weekend event was set to debut with a big lineup featuring the likes of Alison WonderlandAdventure ClubExcision and Getter, among others, but its promoter, Auris Presents, have revealed their grand plans are not coming to fruition. 

Auris is an established Chicago promotional company and the creators of music festivals such as ARC and Heatwave. The organization's statement was light on details, but says that they ultimately did not feel they could deliver on the experience as promised. 

"We strive to put out the best experience possible for our fans, unfortunately we no longer feel that we can accomplish this," the statement reads.

Necropolis was scheduled to take place at Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, a 30,000-capacity venue that is typically open-air. Fans were initially skeptical that the lakefront location would prove a comfortable environment during what would be the cusp of the city's frigid winter season, though organizers had planned to turn the venue into a tent-covered environment. 

Organizers also stated they do intend to host individual shows featuring some of the artists who were originally slated to play, including Excision. Meanwhile, they will be reaching out separately to ticket-holders about refunds.

Necropolis Music Festival did not immediately respond to EDM.com's request for further comment.

