Nero to Perform Live for the First Time In Five Years at Red Rocks

One of the most iconic electronic music bands in the world is returning to the stage after five years.

Coming soon to Red Rocks Amphitheatre is deadmau5's "We Are Friends Tour," which is approaching its final stops with a pair of shows at Colorado's famed open air venue. For each leg of the tour, Nero have performed DJ sets, but they're now offering fans a special surprise to close out their run.

At both of the tour's Red Rocks dates, Nero will reunite as a trio with vocalist Alana Watson for their first live performance together since 2017.

Back in the summer of 2021, on the 10-year anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Welcome Reality, the Grammy-winning trio announced their third album in the works. We haven't heard much about the record since then, but there's room for cautious optimism that the reunion may have something to do with it.

Fans can still purchase tickets to Nero's performances at Red Rocks, which are scheduled for November 4th and 5th.

