NERVO Announces New Year's Eve Concert and Thailand Tour

Dynamic dance music sister duo NERVO has announced they are heading back out on tour.

The fun begins today, December 30th, at Elements Festival in Bangkok, where the sisters will be performing alongside Bassjackers, Danny Avila, DubVision, and more. Next up, they are set to close out 2020 in style at Illuzion in Phuket on December 31st before their final stop on January 9th at Bone in Pattaya.

Of course, the duo is aware that most of the world is currently still under lockdown, making their sets that much more special for those who get to experience them. "Understanding that most of the world is still going through lockdowns makes us all the more grateful for this opportunity to play again," they wrote in a tweet.

Slowly but surely we are seeing more artists return to the stage in regions that have been able to successfully navigate the impact of COVID-19. Thailand is one of these countries, having recently revived the country's live music scene due to its low infection numbers.

Though 2020 has been an overwhelmingly negative year for all in the music community, the NERVO twins managed to stay positive by releasing a bevy of amazing tracks, including "Dare Me" with Plastik Funk and Tim Morrison, "My World" with Vini Vici and Shapov, and "Hurt" with Frida Sundemo. They also recently threw down an epic set for bpm EMPOWERED Virtual Festival, SiriusXM's all-female event.

Back in October 2020, we chatted with NERVO for Breast Cancer Awareness Month about their experiences with breast cancer and the acute effects it has on those who bravely persevere the struggles. You can read that interview here.

FOLLOW NERVO:

Facebook: facebook.com/NERVOmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/nervomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/nervomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fIybHA