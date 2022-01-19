NERVO Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group

Zouk Group have made their latest splash in Las Vegas, tapping famed DJ duo NERVO for an exclusive 2022 residency.

The Australian sister duo will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents of Zouk Group, the proprietors of Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub. The venues have become two of the most coveted clubbing destinations in Las Vegas since opening last year.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are joining Zouk in Las Vegas for a brand new residency @zoukgrouplv," NERVO wrote in an announcement shared via Instagram. "We've been playing for Zouk at their iconic venues and festivals for years across Asia and can't wait to see how they're bringing their brilliance to Las Vegas."

Zouk Group were recently named last year's Best Event Organizer on EDM.com's "Best of 2021: Industry Leaders" list. Las Vegas' newest kid on the block stomped onto The Strip in 2021 and—tasked with spearheading the nightlife operations of the new $4.3 billion Resorts World—etched its name into the fabric of Sin City nightlife.

2022 could prove to be a watershed year for the stateside efforts of the illustrious, Singapore-based entertainment brand, who are set to exclusively host the long-awaited return of deadmau5's subversive "cube" stage production.

You can grab tickets to NERVO's Zouk shows here.

