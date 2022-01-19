Skip to main content
NERVO Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group

NERVO Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group

The twins will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents at Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub.

Chloe Paul/Big Beat Records

The twins will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents at Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub.

Zouk Group have made their latest splash in Las Vegas, tapping famed DJ duo NERVO for an exclusive 2022 residency.

The Australian sister duo will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents of Zouk Group, the proprietors of Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub. The venues have become two of the most coveted clubbing destinations in Las Vegas since opening last year.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are joining Zouk in Las Vegas for a brand new residency @zoukgrouplv," NERVO wrote in an announcement shared via Instagram. "We've been playing for Zouk at their iconic venues and festivals for years across Asia and can't wait to see how they're bringing their brilliance to Las Vegas."

Zouk Group were recently named last year's Best Event Organizer on EDM.com's "Best of 2021: Industry Leaders" list. Las Vegas' newest kid on the block stomped onto The Strip in 2021 and—tasked with spearheading the nightlife operations of the new $4.3 billion Resorts World—etched its name into the fabric of Sin City nightlife.

Recommended Articles

nervo
EVENTS

NERVO Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group

The twins will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents at Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub.

15 seconds ago
Marbs by Myles Heidenreich
MUSIC RELEASES

Marbs Broadens Scope of Desert Hearts Black Imprint With latest EP, "Minds on the Run"

The project features a remix from Spanish techno veteran Oscar L.

3 hours ago
Zamna Festival 2022, Afterlife
EVENTS

Zamna Festival Reawakens Tulum to Kick Off 2022 With 6 Nights of Dance Music

After last years’s postponement, Zamna Festival returned stronger than ever, headlined by the likes of Black Coffee, Tale Of Us, Claptone and more.

3 hours ago

2022 could prove to be a watershed year for the stateside efforts of the illustrious, Singapore-based entertainment brand, who are set to exclusively host the long-awaited return of deadmau5's subversive "cube" stage production.

You can grab tickets to NERVO's Zouk shows here.

FOLLOW NERVO:

Facebook: facebook.com/NERVOmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/nervomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/nervomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fIybHA

Related

deadmau5 zouk
NEWS

Zouk Group Announces Exclusive deadmau5 "cube" Residency In Las Vegas

In 2022, Zouk Nightclub will be the only place to see deadmau5's iconic "cube" show in Las Vegas.

zedd tiesto
EVENTS

Dates Revealed for Zedd and Tiësto's Las Vegas Summer Residencies

Both Zedd and Tiësto will make their debuts over July 4th Weekend.

tiesto
NEWS

Tiësto Lands Residency at New Resorts World Las Vegas

This is primed to be one of the most technologically advanced nightclubs in Las Vegas.

zedd
EVENTS

Zedd Announces Las Vegas Residencies at the Strip's Newest Venues

Zedd is eager to embrace new beginnings, and that starts with a brand new residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

tiesto zedd
NEWS

New Las Vegas Residencies Will Pay Tiësto and Zedd $250,000 for Each DJ Set

A local news outlet claims that the newest clubs on the Las Vegas Strip are paying lavish sums for DJ sets from Tiësto and Zedd.

edc las vegas
EVENTS

Here Are All the Events Going Down In Las Vegas the Week of EDC 2021

Tiësto, Marshmello, DJ Snake, and many more will perform at over 40 events throughout Sin City in celebration of the return of EDC Las Vegas.

zedd zouk
EVENTS

Las Vegas' Zouk Nightclub Is Already Selling 2023 New Year's Eve Tickets

Nothing wrong with planning ahead.

Tiesto 8.21 (2)
FEATURES

How Singapore's Zouk Group Is Parlaying Decades of Success In Las Vegas—And Changing the Fabric of Sin City

Zouk Group has been a lifestyle destination dynamo throughout southeast Asia for three decades. We got a tour of the company's first U.S. properties at the new Resorts World in Las Vegas.