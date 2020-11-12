Netsky to Air Exclusive Album Livestream from ZOO Antwerpen

Netsky to Air Exclusive Album Livestream from ZOO Antwerpen

Netsky, ZOO Antwerpen, Beatport, UKF On Air, and Hospital Records have teamed up to bring Netsky's "Second Nature Album Showcase" to life.
Author:
Publish date:

Last month, drum & bass icon Netsky released his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the incredible Second Nature. Unfortunately, there cannot be an album release tour, as the world remains in a quarantined and locked down state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, Netsky found a way to share Second Nature in a beautiful way regardless. Harnessing the power of livestreaming—which most performers have taken to in lieu of live shows—Netsky will perform the "Second Nature Album Showcase" live from ZOO Antwerpen in his home country of Belgium. The zoo, Beatport, UKF On Air, and Hospital Records have all partnered to make the stream possible and Netsky will perform tracks from his Second Nature album in the stunning Butterfly Garden. 

Screen Shot 2020-11-11 at 17.05.03

The livestream's setting gives Netsky a way to showcase the ideas behind the album properly and imaginatively. "With my new album I want to bring people back to nature. I want them to rediscover their closeness to nature and amaze them with all the beauty it has to offer," says Netsky. "That is what Second Nature is all about, but also where ZOO Antwerpen's mission lies. That is why this collaboration was a perfect match—our vision is the same."

“Music, nature and creativity are the 'second nature' of ZOO Antwerpen, and their green oasis in the heart of Antwerp is for many fans and subscribers the ultimate urban jungle for a very impressive livestream," Netsky continued. "We want to help the viewers at home by giving them an unforgettable experience for free, but we don't want to forget the zoo and its inhabitants.”

To help the zoo's inhabitants, viewers will be able to donate to #ZOOsamen during the livestream. Donations allow users to provide their favorite animals with food packages.

Tune in via UKF On Air or Beatport on November 13th at 12PM ET (9AM PT) to catch Netsky's "Second Nature Album Showcase."

