EDM.com Presents Insider Access: Global Networking Event at ADE 2022

The world's preeminent electronic music conference, Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) returns October 19-23, boasting over 1,000 events in roughly 200 locations.

In celebration of the return of ADE, EDM.com is proud to present its inaugural global networking event prior to the start of the summit. Hosted at a secret location revealed 24 hours prior, the event will unite fans, artists and music professionals from all walks of life to discuss electronic dance music culture.

Participants can look forward to networking with industry pros and discussing emerging trends in the dance music landscape, the future of the genre and ADE's tremendous slate of programming, among other topics.

Tim Buiting

The goal is for attendees to leave with a solid game-plan for ADE and a new network of colleagues and friends. You can now sign up for pre-sale access to secure your spot.

We're also hosting an identical networking event in London on Thursday, October 15th.

Check out the full 2022 ADE program here.

