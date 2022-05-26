Skip to main content
Neversea Festival Announces Second Wave Of Headliners For July Edition With Alesso, KSHMR, Amelie Lens, More

The buzzing beach festival returns to Constanta, Romania for its 4th edition.

Coming to ConstanțaRomania for four immersive days and nights this July 7-10, 2022, Neversea Festival is Europe’s biggest beach party. With a colossal lineup of headliners and performers just announced for its fourth edition this year, Neversea Festival will feature three masterfully-designed stages and is set to be the most exciting edition to date.

Neversea Festival’s massive Main Stage lineup is slated to include performances from the likes of Alan Walker, Alesso, KSHMR, Steve Aoki, and many more dance music mainstays, as well as widely-celebrated names such as Parov Stelar, ZHU, and Tchami.

Neversea Festival aims to offer an experience that’s nothing short of diverse, with house and techno music fans gearing up to enjoy their favorite DJs and producers on the Temple Stage, which will feature an assortment of some of dance music’s very best. Among them are Amelie Lens, Jamie Jones, Nina Kraviz, Paul Kalkbrenner, and many more.

Finally, the Ark Stage will host a wide range of bass, drum & bass, and trap music, with performances from the likes of Borgore, Netsky, Malaa, Krewella, bbno$, Zeds Dead, and many more. 

Neversea Festival - Lineup 

As we’re getting closer to Neversea Festival, even more artists are scheduled to be revealed. Tickets for Neversea Festival are available here, starting at €134 plus taxes.

Website: neversea.com

