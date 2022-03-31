Krewella, NERVO, B Jones, More to Perform at Neversea Festival 2022

Every year, March is designated Women's History Month. And to highlight the remarkable women within the electronic dance music industry, the organizers of Neversea Festival have dedicated a lineup announcement to female artists.

From July 7th to 10th, catch Ibiza-based producer B Jones, the boundless sister duo Krewella, and the beloved Australian DJ duo NERVO in Constanta, Romania. These additions elevate the massive Neversea 2022 lineup, joining previously announced headliners Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Timmy Trumpet and ZHU, among others. Check out the to-date lineup below.

The 4th escape on The Island of Dreams will take place across four days and four nights in the coastal city Constanța. Over 150 artists will join the Neversea lineup for the perfect summer seaside event, and new artists will be announced soon. But for now, let's focus on the extraordinary women set to perform.

B Jones and has been announced as a Tomorrowland headliner in 2022, while Krewella recently unveiled their third and most intimate album, The Body Never Lies, along with a 20-city headlining tour. Meanwhile, NERVO locked in an exclusive Las Vegas residency this year with the Zouk Group.

Four-day passes for Neversea are on sale now, starting from €124 plus taxes (roughly $138 USD). More information about festival passes and payment plans is available here.

