Krewella, NERVO, B Jones, More to Perform at Neversea Festival 2022

To celebrate Women's History Month, Neversea organizers shared a special announcement dedicated to its female artists set to perform.

Every year, March is designated Women's History Month. And to highlight the remarkable women within the electronic dance music industry, the organizers of Neversea Festival have dedicated a lineup announcement to female artists.

From July 7th to 10th, catch Ibiza-based producer B Jones, the boundless sister duo Krewella, and the beloved Australian DJ duo NERVO in Constanta, Romania. These additions elevate the massive Neversea 2022 lineup, joining previously announced headliners Alan Walker, Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Timmy Trumpet and ZHU, among others. Check out the to-date lineup below.

Current Neversea Festival 2022 lineup.

The 4th escape on The Island of Dreams will take place across four days and four nights in the coastal city Constanța. Over 150 artists will join the Neversea lineup for the perfect summer seaside event, and new artists will be announced soon. But for now, let's focus on the extraordinary women set to perform.

