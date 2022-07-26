Neversea Lit Up Romania With Colossal 2022 Festival

With just three festivals on its back, Neversea was still a relatively new endeavor when organizers announced the event's 2022 dates and headliners earlier this year. Following its return July 7-10, however, it has cemented itself as one of the most exciting beachside dance music gatherings in Europe.

2022 marked the biggest edition in Neversea’s short yet impressive history, with over 260,000 attendees coming together in Constanța to celebrate their love of electronic dance music after a two-year hiatus. Featuring four nights of electrifying DJ sets from some of the scene’s most celebrated acts, Neversea curated a fantasy-like world at Constanța’s Modern Beach.

Neversea Festival 2022. Alive Coverage

The festival’s jaw-dropping Mainstage featured explosive performances from Tchami, ZHU, Alan Walker, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo and many more. Neversea’s four days were stuffed with highlights, such as NERVO’s special set with guest Romanian superstar Alexandra Stan and a live headlining show from celebrated Austrian artist Parov Stelar.

On the festival’s first day, Alesso even celebrated his 32nd birthday onstage, presenting fans with a passionate performance that was greatly enhanced by the Mainstage’s eye-popping production and immersive visuals.

Timmy Trumpet performing on the Main Stage at Neversea Festival 2022. Alive Coverage

While the Mainstage was one of Neversea’s hallmarks, its other stages never failed to impress with their expertly curated lineups and intricate production. The Temple stage hosted performances from the likes of Paul Kalkbrenner, Amelie Lens, Jamie Jones and many more, who enchanted attendees with riveting techno and house beats.

Similarly, the Ark, Daydreaming and Oasis stages provided Neversea attendees with unforgettable dance moments.

The Temple Stage at Neversea Festival 2022. Alive Coverage

On top of mesmerizing performances, Neversea’s attendees were able to experience a diverse set of vendors and activities. They participated in water sports, relaxed in the festival’s various lounges, enjoyed magnificent sunsets and ate food from nearly 50 vendors.

Neversea also had a beauty hub called Designers’ Nest, where Romanian designers, makeup artists and hair stylists took care of attendees and made sure they looked their absolute best.

Neversea has promised its return in 2023. There's no doubt that its tens of thousands of attendees are already itching to return to Modern Beach for yet another four days of pure electronic music bliss.

