There's a New Music and Arts Festival Planned in Black Rock Desert—But It's Not Burning Man

There's a New Music and Arts Festival Planned in Black Rock Desert—But It's Not Burning Man

The group behind The Everywhen Project is planning a "transformative experience" on the playa.
Author:
Publish date:

Everywhen

Organizers of a new festival event have set their sights on Nevada's Black Rock Desert, the long-time home of Burning Man.

Operating at a similar intersection of music and art, The Everywhen Project describes itself as a nonprofit organization aimed at building community by way of supporting artists, individuals, groups, culture, and philosophy. The group is taking its mission to the desert for the launch of their inaugural event, The Electric Universe, which promises to be a "transformative experience."

"We are building a new playa family for 2021 and beyond," the group's website reads. "We fund artists, dreamers and builders who want to create reusable art and experiences to be enjoyed in the beautiful Black Rock Desert in Nevada."

While it's not clear yet when exactly The Electric Universe will be embracing this new community of dusty nomads, the group is targeting this summer for the festival's debut. The team states that the event will be eight days in duration and is aiming to host up to 25,000 attendees.

As the organization awaits the approval of an event permit, they are actively seeking donations while additionally recruiting artists, project organizers, and other volunteers to join the effort. 

Related

burning man
EVENTS

Burning Man, Buku, Movement Reveal Festival Plans Amid Growing COVID-19 Concerns

The show must go on.

Black-Rock-City-Aerial-Image-2015
NEWS

Burning Man 2020 Theme Revealed

2020's Burn will exploring the concept of "Multiverse."

A computer graphics rendering of the Temple of Direction at the 2019 edition of Burning Man.
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces The Temple of Direction for 2019 Edition

The Temple of Direction has been selected for next year by Burning Man Arts.

burning man
NEWS

Burning Man 2021 Still In Limbo, Organizers Promise Official Update in February

A Burning Man Project exec said "it’s impossible to say right now if Black Rock City can happen in 2021."

Burning Man
EVENTS

Burning Man Organizers Invite Fans to Discussion About Its Sustainability Solutions

Join on Friday to be the first to hear about Burning Man's progress on the "2030 Environmental Sustainability Roadmap."

Burning Man
EVENTS

Burning Man Death Considered Suspicious by Authorities

Authorities are investigating the death and have classified it as suspicious.

Burning Man
NEWS

Burning Man Asks for Donations to Ensure 2021 Return

But, will it be enough to save Black Rock City?

Culture_2020playa-sunset
EVENTS

Look Inside the 2020 Virtual Burning Man Multiverse

Fans created their own avatars and explored a simulated Black Rock City to take in the lights and sounds.