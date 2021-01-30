There's a New Music and Arts Festival Planned in Black Rock Desert—But It's Not Burning Man

Organizers of a new festival event have set their sights on Nevada's Black Rock Desert, the long-time home of Burning Man.

Operating at a similar intersection of music and art, The Everywhen Project describes itself as a nonprofit organization aimed at building community by way of supporting artists, individuals, groups, culture, and philosophy. The group is taking its mission to the desert for the launch of their inaugural event, The Electric Universe, which promises to be a "transformative experience."

"We are building a new playa family for 2021 and beyond," the group's website reads. "We fund artists, dreamers and builders who want to create reusable art and experiences to be enjoyed in the beautiful Black Rock Desert in Nevada."

While it's not clear yet when exactly The Electric Universe will be embracing this new community of dusty nomads, the group is targeting this summer for the festival's debut. The team states that the event will be eight days in duration and is aiming to host up to 25,000 attendees.

As the organization awaits the approval of an event permit, they are actively seeking donations while additionally recruiting artists, project organizers, and other volunteers to join the effort.