House Party In Hollywood: New Club Series to Bring Best Sounds of the Underground to Bardot

House Party In Hollywood: New Club Series to Bring Best Sounds of the Underground to Bardot

"Guest House" kicked off in March with a high-flying performance from red-hot DJ duo Rich DietZ.

Antoine Julien

"Guest House" kicked off in March with a high-flying performance from red-hot DJ duo Rich DietZ.

One of the most iconic nightclubs in L.A. has a not-so-hidden secret.

It's called Bardot, and it's a ritzy room tucked away upstairs at the legendary Avalon in Hollywood. Thanks to its intimate vibes, countless electronic music luminaries have graced the venue's stage over the years, like Moby, Steve Aoki and the late DJ AM.

Even Ryan Gosling took the decks to drop bangers at Bardot during his short-lived career as a DJ—a far cry from the schmaltzy jazz ballads he performed in La La Land years later.

Now, a new monthly series of club nights with a focus on house music is coming to breathe new life into the classic clubbing destination. In partnership with EDM.com, Bardot's new Guest House series will showcase the sounds of the underground in the heart of Hollywood.

The series kicked off in March with a souped-up house music show headlined by Rich DietZ, a fast-rising DJ duo making some serious noise across the country from their studio in Florida. The next "Guest House" show is going down at Bardot this Saturday, April 30th with Max Low, Myrixx and more, as well as a B2B set from Stanley Kubrix and Benny Bace, who will celebrate a brand new collab releasing on Hood Politics Records.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Final GUEST HOUSE 4.30 FLYER

"We decided to launch Guest House because we wanted to take the vibe of the underground after hours parties and elevate it a bit," said Guest House organizer Will Myrick. "The Avalon is a historic landmark and has seen some of the biggest artists in the world like The Beatles come through there."

"The main stage," Myrick continued, "continues to bring in top electronic acts from around the world. Our focus for the Bardot Guest House series is to take some of the hottest rising talent in the scene and bring it into an intimate club atmosphere. You’ll find artists that are playing the top clubs and festivals in the country alongside some of the best from L.A.’s underground scene."

