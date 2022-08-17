There's a Brand New Halloween EDM Festival Coming to Chicago

The city of Chicago is creepin' it real after the reveal of a brand new electronic dance music festival, Necropolis.

Scheduled for October 29th and 30th, the Halloween-themed fest comes courtesy of Auris Presents, a leading Chicago promoter responsible for ARC and Heatwave, among other major EDM events in the Windy City.

Alison Wonderland, Excision, Getter, Adventure Club and EDM.com Class of 2021 artists Blanke and Lucii have been confirmed for performances at the inaugural Necropolis, which organizers liken to a place "where heavy bass music and the dark fantasies of Halloween collide." They are announcing a second wave of artists soon, according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 19th at 12pm CST. You can sign up for updates on the official Necropolis Festival website and check out the full to-date lineup below.

Necropolis Music Festival 2022 Phase One Lineup

1991 b2b Culture Shock

Alison Wonderland

Adventure Club

ARMNHMR

Blanke

Dimension

DJ Diesel

Excision

Getter

Gramatik

Fairlane

JOYRYDE

Kayzo

Layz

Lucii

Reaper

Wreckno



