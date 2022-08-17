There's a Brand New Halloween EDM Festival Coming to Chicago

Skip to main content
Alison Wonderland, Excision, Getter, Adventure Club and more have been confirmed to appear at Chicago's inaugural Necropolis Music Festival.

Zachary Smith

Alison Wonderland, Excision, Getter, Adventure Club and more have been confirmed to appear at Chicago's inaugural Necropolis Music Festival.

The city of Chicago is creepin' it real after the reveal of a brand new electronic dance music festival, Necropolis.

Scheduled for October 29th and 30th, the Halloween-themed fest comes courtesy of Auris Presents, a leading Chicago promoter responsible for ARC and Heatwave, among other major EDM events in the Windy City.

Alison Wonderland, Excision, Getter, Adventure Club and EDM.com Class of 2021 artists Blanke and Lucii have been confirmed for performances at the inaugural Necropolis, which organizers liken to a place "where heavy bass music and the dark fantasies of Halloween collide." They are announcing a second wave of artists soon, according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 19th at 12pm CST. You can sign up for updates on the official Necropolis Festival website and check out the full to-date lineup below.

Necropolis Music Festival 2022 Phase One Lineup

1991 b2b Culture Shock
Alison Wonderland
Adventure Club
ARMNHMR
Blanke
Dimension
DJ Diesel
Excision
Getter
Gramatik
Fairlane
JOYRYDE
Kayzo
Layz
Lucii
Reaper
Wreckno

Website: necropolischicago.com
