A New LGBTQ+ Festival Celebrating Queer Club Culture is Launching in London

East London is receiving its first queer dance music festival, Body Movements.

Attendees can expect a multi-venue rave that will span across 16 spaces in Hackney Wick on September 10th, 2021. DJ Saoirse Ryan and Little Gay Brother's Clayton Wright are behind the fest, which aims to unite the LGBTQ+ dance music scene through an eclectic day and night of programming.

The full lineup is currently yet to be announced, but the Evening Standard has reported confirmed acts and clubs nights from Bitch, Please!, High Hoops, Let's Have a KiKi, Chapter 10, Koodetta, Pxssy Palace presents The Sanctuary, Bonzai Bonner, Anna Gram's Lezzer Quest, Fèmmme Fraîche, and Little Gay Brother.

"The queer clubbing scene has always been renowned for some of the best parties to ever exist," Body Movements co-founder and music director Saoirse Ryan said. "Body Movements wants to give prominence to those artists, parties, and clubbers by bringing them all together and serving up a truly unique festival for the UK."

Flyer for Body Movements, a new Hackney Wick festival celebrating queer club culture. Resident Advisor

"Body Movements is the first time that these queer music makers and crews, who make our industry so exciting and formidable, have come together like this," added Wright. "It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before. Everyone involved is pushing boundaries and creating spaces that are hugely important to our LGBTQI+ community. It’s queer clubbing at its finest."

Body Movements will take place on September 10th, 2021 in Hackney Wick. Pre-sale tickets for the festival go on sale at 10AM on May 27th here.