A New LGBTQ+ Festival Celebrating Queer Club Culture is Launching in London

A New LGBTQ+ Festival Celebrating Queer Club Culture is Launching in London

"It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before."
Author:
Publish date:

Body Movements

"It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before."

East London is receiving its first queer dance music festival, Body Movements.

Attendees can expect a multi-venue rave that will span across 16 spaces in Hackney Wick on September 10th, 2021. DJ Saoirse Ryan and Little Gay Brother's Clayton Wright are behind the fest, which aims to unite the LGBTQ+ dance music scene through an eclectic day and night of programming.

The full lineup is currently yet to be announced, but the Evening Standard has reported confirmed acts and clubs nights from Bitch, Please!, High Hoops, Let's Have a KiKi, Chapter 10, Koodetta, Pxssy Palace presents The Sanctuary, Bonzai Bonner, Anna Gram's Lezzer Quest, Fèmmme Fraîche, and Little Gay Brother. 

"The queer clubbing scene has always been renowned for some of the best parties to ever exist," Body Movements co-founder and music director Saoirse Ryan said. "Body Movements wants to give prominence to those artists, parties, and clubbers by bringing them all together and serving up a truly unique festival for the UK." 

Body Movements

Flyer for Body Movements, a new Hackney Wick festival celebrating queer club culture.

"Body Movements is the first time that these queer music makers and crews, who make our industry so exciting and formidable, have come together like this," added Wright. "It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before. Everyone involved is pushing boundaries and creating spaces that are hugely important to our LGBTQI+ community. It’s queer clubbing at its finest."

Body Movements will take place on September 10th, 2021 in Hackney Wick. Pre-sale tickets for the festival go on sale at 10AM on May 27th here

Related

Pacha
NEWS

Pacha Group is Expanding With a New Club in London

The legendary clubbing brand has taken over the iconic Café de Paris in the West End.

37760060_10156457944636585_3819436797683826688_o
NEWS

Wilkinson Announces New London Club Night ‘Sleepless’

Wilkinson returns to the underground with a three hour set at Egg London.

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Lost Lands Ticket Launch Date, Shares Update on Other 2021 Music Festivals

Excision took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement about the future of Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and other festivals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

hard london
EVENTS

First-Ever HARD London Festival to Feature Alesso, Malaa, Dillon Francis, More This Summer

WHIPPED CREAM, Tchami, and Jauz will also appear at HARD Events' inaugural London music festival.

Tomorrowland Winter's 2019 main stage with fireworks or pyrotechnics going off.
EVENTS

The Best Winter EDM Festivals

We've gathered some of the best winter EDM festivals to keep you partying all season long.

First image to accompany Fabric article
FEATURES

DESTINATION NIGHTCLUB: FABRIC LONDON

From a meat storage facility to a true clubbing behemoth – a look at one of the world’s most iconic clubs.

Paros--Nisi--Taj-JLT_17443f56bb3_large
EVENTS

A New "Island In the Sky" Club in Dubai is Launching a Socially Distant Rooftop Party

The new concept from Paros is being touted as a "multi-sensory sunset ritual in the sky."

Pride Month
NEWS

Poster Shop Launched in Efforts to Raise Funds for New York's Queer Music Community

The Support Nightlife NYC initiative will split funds between a range of local music community members.