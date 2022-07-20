Skip to main content
A New Monthly Rave Series Is Coming to Rwanda

A New Monthly Rave Series Is Coming to Rwanda

Nep DJs hope the raves will spark a bigger movement to adopt electronic dance music culture across Rwanda.

Nep DJs

Nep DJs hope the raves will spark a bigger movement to adopt electronic dance music culture across Rwanda.

Rwanda's EDM scene is pretty quiet, but Nep DJs are hoping to crank up the volume with their new monthly EDM event series, "The Rave Party."

Nep DJs are a rising dance music duo who have performed at the Kigali Jazz Junction, Rwanda's premier music event, which takes place annually in the country's capital. Iyarwema Kaysan Bertrand (Berto) and Kamugisha Habib (Habs) of Nep DJs are reportedly launching "The Rave Party," which will feature amapiano, house music and more across a one- to two-hour DJ set, Berto told The New Times.

Nep DJs hope the new series will spark a bigger movement to adopt electronic dance music culture across Rwanda. Habs said that EDM is gaining traction in the East African country, but fans and listeners don't have a location to experience its beauty live. Rwanda doesn't have major music festivals or concerts like in other countries, but that could soon change.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nep DJs Rwanda Berto Habs
EVENTS

A New Monthly Rave Series Is Coming to Rwanda

Nep DJs hope the raves will spark a bigger movement to adopt electronic dance music culture across Rwanda.

By Lennon Cihakjust now
Hard Rock Hotel Cancún 1
Lifestyle

Hard Rock Hotel Cancún Is Bringing Forth Unique Experiences for Dance Music Fans

Closing in on its 10-year anniversary, Hard Rock Hotel Cancún has cemented itself as the place to be in the Mexican coastal city.

By Jarett Lopez8 hours ago
RL Grime
EVENTS

RL Grime Announces Halloween 2022 Concert In Los Angeles

"Halloween: Dead Space" marks the second time RL Grime will debut his annual Halloween mix in a live setting.

By Jason Heffler9 hours ago

"EDM and its branch genres are boosting in Rwanda, yet we don't have parties or festivals of such genres," Habs explained. "With this event, we hope to that house music and EDM will get more listeners in Rwanda."

FOLLOW NEP DJS:

Facebook: facebook.com/Nep-Djs-184794895580452
Twitter: twitter.com/NepDjs
Instagram: instagram.com/nep_djs

Tags
terms:
RwandaNep DJsEast Africa

Related

FOLeQPnUcAAc2hq
EVENTS

A Shrek-Themed Rave Is Coming to Major U.S. Cities

"It's dumb, just come have fun."

Daft Punk
EVENTS

A "Multi-Sensory" Daft Punk Experience Is Coming to Los Angeles

The unique experience will feature a bespoke LED Pyramid stage and 360° projection-mapping.

DSC09421-scaled-e1657028309980-1600x1012
NEWS

A U.K. Nightclub Is Hosting a Fully-Accessible Rave for Disabled People

"Smash every door in and put a ramp down!"

changqing-lu-HdldS2Lt-Xc-unsplash
EVENTS

The Met Is Transforming Its Rooftop For an Electronic Music Series This Summer

The summer 2022 event series "celebrates the freedom, inclusivity, and creativity of electronic music culture," according to The Met.

ukraine
EVENTS

The Blessed Madonna, Róisín Murphy, More to Perform at Fundraising Rave for Ukraine

The event will take place at London's Venue MOT across two rooms.

1-1400x479
GEAR + TECH

Beatport and PIXELYNX Partner to Create Unique Generative NFT Series, "Synth Heads"

"Together we've created a special collection for electronic music fans that captures the unique culture of synthesizers in a creative and fun way."

David Guetta and MORTEN
EVENTS

David Guetta and MORTEN Announce 2022 "Future Rave" Tour

Guetta said the movement surrounding the future rave genre "is becoming bigger and bigger every day."

Musicares
INDUSTRY

MusiCares Launches Free Virtual Event Series for Mental Health Awareness Month

MusiCares continues to step up to the plate and offer top-tier services for music professionals around the globe.