A New Monthly Rave Series Is Coming to Rwanda
Rwanda's EDM scene is pretty quiet, but Nep DJs are hoping to crank up the volume with their new monthly EDM event series, "The Rave Party."
Nep DJs are a rising dance music duo who have performed at the Kigali Jazz Junction, Rwanda's premier music event, which takes place annually in the country's capital. Iyarwema Kaysan Bertrand (Berto) and Kamugisha Habib (Habs) of Nep DJs are reportedly launching "The Rave Party," which will feature amapiano, house music and more across a one- to two-hour DJ set, Berto told The New Times.
Nep DJs hope the new series will spark a bigger movement to adopt electronic dance music culture across Rwanda. Habs said that EDM is gaining traction in the East African country, but fans and listeners don't have a location to experience its beauty live. Rwanda doesn't have major music festivals or concerts like in other countries, but that could soon change.
"EDM and its branch genres are boosting in Rwanda, yet we don't have parties or festivals of such genres," Habs explained. "With this event, we hope to that house music and EDM will get more listeners in Rwanda."
