New Electronic Music Festival to Debut In D.C. With Martin Garrix, GRiZ, Seven Lions, More

Project GLOW has been in the making for 20 years, according to organizers.

Project GLOW has been in the making for 20 years, according to organizers.

A brand new music festival 20 years in the making is set to debut in the nation's capital this spring.

Insomniac Events and Club Glow have announced Project GLOW, a first-of-its-kind electronic music festival at the RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. Scheduled for April 30th and May 1st, the two-day, two-stage fest will feature performances from some of the biggest names in EDM, such as Martin Garrix, Seven Lions, Diplo, GRiZ, Krewella and SLANDER, among others. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 14th at 10AM ET and you can purchase them here.

The launch arrives after Insomniac's late-2020 acquisition of Club Glow, which expanded the illustrious electronic music event promoter's portfolio on the East Coast. Established in 1999, the company has over two decades of experience producing some of the biggest and most successful events in D.C., many of which took place at the famed Echostage, the city's largest venue at the time of its 2012 opening.

"It’s been my dream as a native Washingtonian to do a festival in DC proper and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to continue to grow here," said Glow President and CEO Pete Kalamoutsos in a press release. “After the successes that 2021 brought to Club Glow, Soundcheck and Echostage, we’re ready to start this next chapter and welcome everyone to Project GLOW.”

Check out the full lineup for the inaugural Project GLOW festival below.

"Club Glow is known for being the longest running EDM event promotions company on the East Coast. Since the opportunity came in 2020 for them to join the Insomniac family, we have been extremely motivated to bring special and unique experiences to the rave community in D.C.,” added Pasquale Rotella, Founder and CEO of Insomniac. “Pete and the entire Club Glow team have been trailblazers for rave culture in our nation’s capital for over the last two decades. They put a high level of care into their vision for the experiences they create, while also sharing the same passion and core values that we live by at Insomniac."

According to Project GLOW's website, all attendees must be fully vaccinated (14 days past final vaccination shot) or be able to provide a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event.

