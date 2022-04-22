Skip to main content
New Music Festival to Bring Galantis, SG Lewis, More to Brooklyn for Pride Month

This is the first collaborative event between two of New York's most notable promoters: Jake Resnicow and Ty Sunderland.

Bryan Kwon

Pride Month is primed for a fresh dose of electronic music in New York.

Planet Pride is a fusion of six New York pride parties: including Dreamland, WE Party, XLSIOR, ZeroSpace, Ty Tea and Love Prism. The one-day event is set to take place on June 25th at Brooklyn Mirage and will feature 12 hours of music and drag shows across three stages.

And the lineup is no slouch, bringing the likes of Galantis, SG Lewis, LP Giobbi and a "surprise pop star," among others.

Planet Pride Lineup

Planet Pride attendees will also be partying with purpose. Organizers are giving back, directing some of the festival's proceeds to Heritage of Pride as well as Giobbi's acclaimed FEMME HOUSE organization. Giobbi was recently named EDM.com's Best Music Executive of 2021.

"I’m psyched to elevate the Pride festival experience with an incredible, diverse lineup across three massive stages at NYC’s best venue," said festival producer Jake Resnicow. “Pride is all about giving back and we’re honored to benefit FEMME HOUSE, which is paving the way for LGBTQ+ individuals in music through scholarships, mentorships and workshops."

According to a press release, Planet Pride will also be the first hybrid Pride event, taking place both in real life and the metaverse.

"Physical restrictions no longer prevent our community from celebrating Pride," Resnicow added. “Discrimination becomes disempowered. MetaPride Land is a safe and anonymous place for people to gather online to celebrate Pride from the safety of their homes, and choose their level of immersion through sociable experiences.”

Tickets for Planet Pride go on sale Tuesday, April 26th at 10AM. Snag yours here.

