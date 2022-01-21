New Women-Led Electronic Music Festival Seeks to Shake Up the U.K.

Calls to diversify the music industry have become louder and louder in recent years, but it seems the majority of festival organizers continue to ignore them. Now, the organizers of a new electronic music festival in London have taken the biggest leap yet by planning a groundbreaking event they hope will move the needle in the right direction for representation.

The ethos of the festival, dubbed Risen, revolves around celebrating the spiritual concept of the divine feminine. Not only is Risen led by women, but it will also feature a lineup consisting only of women, trans and non-binary artists. The lineup is loaded with talent and features over 90 artists, including Angel D'Lite, Hannah Holland, Heléna Star, Madam X and many more.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Kitty Bartlett, senior booker and events manager for Risen, elaborated on the festival's goals.

"Risen is a festival run by women to shine a light on the up and coming talent who work so tirelessly across the music industry, be that DJs, event managers, graphic designers, lighting techs and so on,” Bartlett said. "It’s time for a new energy."

Risen will take place in London on April 9th in various venues around Hackney Wick. You can find more information about the fest and sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

Risen Festival 2022 Lineup

Aghnes

Airali

Akiko Haruna

Aletha

Amaliah

Ambient Babestation Meltdown

Amelia Street

Ameliée

Amodeus

Angel D’lite

Anna Wall

Anthea

Anx

Ariane V

AYAYA

Birds (DJ)

Cheri

Cleo Club Fitness

D Lish

Daddee Mak

Danielle Moore (Crazy P)

Eleanor

Eliza Rose

Ell Murphy

Elle Clarke

Fae

Faery

Farhannah

Fizzy Disc

GENIETUNES

Girls Don’t Sync

Giulia Tess

Glade Marie

GUYZ

Hannah Holland

Heléna Star

Hemlin

I-sha

Ifeoluwa

Iona

Jacki-E

Jade Seatle

Jay Duncan

Jaye Ward

Jazzz

Joly

Khalisha

Kiara Scuro

Kitsta

Kmya

KUNTEAA

Leah Floyeurs

LilyHuu

Liv Ayers

Liv G

LUXE

Madam X

Maeve

Mariiin

Melody

Mi-El

Mia Lily

Mica Coca

Mina

Mixtress

Monika Taneska

NISHA

Ohmydais

Olita

Oshana

Phoebe Valentine

MS Casualty

RAW SILK

Sassy Wylie

Scarlett O’Malley

Shama

Shannon From Admin

Sicaria Sound

Sisu

Stem

Sybil

Tash LC

Tia Cousins

Tsuniman

Wacha

Wednesday

Ynez

Yushh

+ Special Guests