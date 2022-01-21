Skip to main content
90 artists will perform at Risen, which features a lineup consisting only of women, transgender, and non-binary musicians.

Alfonso Scarpa

90 artists will perform at Risen, which features a lineup consisting only of women, transgender, and non-binary musicians.

Calls to diversify the music industry have become louder and louder in recent years, but it seems the majority of festival organizers continue to ignore them. Now, the organizers of a new electronic music festival in London have taken the biggest leap yet by planning a groundbreaking event they hope will move the needle in the right direction for representation.

The ethos of the festival, dubbed Risen, revolves around celebrating the spiritual concept of the divine feminine. Not only is Risen led by women, but it will also feature a lineup consisting only of women, trans and non-binary artists. The lineup is loaded with talent and features over 90 artists, including Angel D'Lite, Hannah Holland, Heléna Star, Madam X and many more.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Kitty Bartlett, senior booker and events manager for Risen, elaborated on the festival's goals.

"Risen is a festival run by women to shine a light on the up and coming talent who work so tirelessly across the music industry, be that DJs, event managers, graphic designers, lighting techs and so on,” Bartlett said. "It’s time for a new energy."

New Women-Led Electronic Music Festival Seeks to Shake Up the U.K.

Risen will take place in London on April 9th in various venues around Hackney Wick. You can find more information about the fest and sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

Risen Festival 2022 Lineup

Aghnes
Airali
Akiko Haruna 
Aletha 
Amaliah 
Ambient Babestation Meltdown 
Amelia Street
Ameliée 
Amodeus 
Angel D’lite 
Anna Wall 
Anthea 
Anx 
Ariane V 
AYAYA
Birds (DJ) 
Cheri 
Cleo Club Fitness 
D Lish 
Daddee Mak 
Danielle Moore (Crazy P) 
Eleanor 
Eliza Rose 
Ell Murphy 
Elle Clarke 
Fae 
Faery 
Farhannah 
Fizzy Disc 
GENIETUNES 
Girls Don’t Sync 
Giulia Tess 
Glade Marie 
GUYZ 
Hannah Holland 
Heléna Star 
Hemlin 
I-sha 
Ifeoluwa
Iona 
Jacki-E 
Jade Seatle 
Jay Duncan
Jaye Ward 
Jazzz 
Joly 
Khalisha
Kiara Scuro 
Kitsta 
Kmya 
KUNTEAA
Leah Floyeurs
LilyHuu 
Liv Ayers 
Liv G 
LUXE 
Madam X 
Maeve
Mariiin
Melody 
Mi-El 
Mia Lily 
Mica Coca 
Mina 
Mixtress 
Monika Taneska 
NISHA
Ohmydais
Olita
Oshana
Phoebe Valentine
MS Casualty
RAW SILK
Sassy Wylie
Scarlett O’Malley
Shama
Shannon From Admin 
Sicaria Sound 
Sisu
Stem
Sybil
Tash LC
Tia Cousins
Tsuniman
Wacha
Wednesday
Ynez
Yushh
+ Special Guests

