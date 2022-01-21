New Women-Led Electronic Music Festival Seeks to Shake Up the U.K.
Calls to diversify the music industry have become louder and louder in recent years, but it seems the majority of festival organizers continue to ignore them. Now, the organizers of a new electronic music festival in London have taken the biggest leap yet by planning a groundbreaking event they hope will move the needle in the right direction for representation.
The ethos of the festival, dubbed Risen, revolves around celebrating the spiritual concept of the divine feminine. Not only is Risen led by women, but it will also feature a lineup consisting only of women, trans and non-binary artists. The lineup is loaded with talent and features over 90 artists, including Angel D'Lite, Hannah Holland, Heléna Star, Madam X and many more.
In an interview with the Evening Standard, Kitty Bartlett, senior booker and events manager for Risen, elaborated on the festival's goals.
"Risen is a festival run by women to shine a light on the up and coming talent who work so tirelessly across the music industry, be that DJs, event managers, graphic designers, lighting techs and so on,” Bartlett said. "It’s time for a new energy."
Risen will take place in London on April 9th in various venues around Hackney Wick. You can find more information about the fest and sign up for pre-sale tickets here.
Risen Festival 2022 Lineup
Aghnes
Airali
Akiko Haruna
Aletha
Amaliah
Ambient Babestation Meltdown
Amelia Street
Ameliée
Amodeus
Angel D’lite
Anna Wall
Anthea
Anx
Ariane V
AYAYA
Birds (DJ)
Cheri
Cleo Club Fitness
D Lish
Daddee Mak
Danielle Moore (Crazy P)
Eleanor
Eliza Rose
Ell Murphy
Elle Clarke
Fae
Faery
Farhannah
Fizzy Disc
GENIETUNES
Girls Don’t Sync
Giulia Tess
Glade Marie
GUYZ
Hannah Holland
Heléna Star
Hemlin
I-sha
Ifeoluwa
Iona
Jacki-E
Jade Seatle
Jay Duncan
Jaye Ward
Jazzz
Joly
Khalisha
Kiara Scuro
Kitsta
Kmya
KUNTEAA
Leah Floyeurs
LilyHuu
Liv Ayers
Liv G
LUXE
Madam X
Maeve
Mariiin
Melody
Mi-El
Mia Lily
Mica Coca
Mina
Mixtress
Monika Taneska
NISHA
Ohmydais
Olita
Oshana
Phoebe Valentine
MS Casualty
RAW SILK
Sassy Wylie
Scarlett O’Malley
Shama
Shannon From Admin
Sicaria Sound
Sisu
Stem
Sybil
Tash LC
Tia Cousins
Tsuniman
Wacha
Wednesday
Ynez
Yushh
+ Special Guests