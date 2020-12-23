Rave Responsibly: EDM.com's 2020 New Year's Streaming Guide

We've finally reached the time of the year when we can say—with a sigh of relief—these four words: "2020 is almost over."

New Year's 2020 will look and feel much different thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns that seem to become more strict by the minute. Staying at home on New Year's Eve isn't the worst thing, though. You can spend quality time with family, party in your sweatpants, save hundreds of dollars on a one-time outfit, and avoid the inevitable vomit-inducing jäger bombs.

Here is a list of virtual dance music events to stream on New Year's Eve and Day—because being stuck at home doesn't mean you can't rave.

Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020

Beatport x Absolut NYE 2020 will begin before midnight local time in Melbourne, Australia with legendary DJ Carl Cox, who will kick things off before sets from Honey Dijon, Jamie Jones, TOKiMONSTA and more. The show, which Beatport and Absolut have dubbed "the world’s most ambitious New Year’s Eve party," will concurrently bounce to over 15 timezones, including Shanghai, New Delhi, Dubai, Odessa, Berlin, London, Saõ Paolo, Miami, Calgary and San Francisco before tying a bow on the party back in Melbourne with a closing set from Cox.

Read more here.

SunSquabi: Live from Knew Conscious

Colorado electro-funk trio SunSquabi are streaming live from Denver's Knew Conscious for twin New Year's shows on December 31st and January 1st. The virtual concerts will stream live on FANS and electronic music aficionados across the country are able to purchase for access to one or both nights, along with VIP packages complete with a signed poster bundle.

Read more here.

Keep Us Dancing

"Keep Us Dancing" is a 24-hour virtual fest going down from New Years Day to Saturday, January 2nd. The show will be raising funds for Spybar, a one of Chicago's most popular dance music venues, which has been a staple in the city's clubbing scene for over 25 years. The event, which is free with RSVP, will feature sets from Dubfire, Meduza, J. Worra, Seth Troxler, Mat.Joe, and many more.

Read more here.

Tomorrowland: Virtual New Year's Eve Global Celebration

Tomorrowland didn't pull any punches for their first-ever virtual New Year's Eve festival. Set to appear at the fest are Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, Diplo, Tchami, Netsky, and many more. Each will perform on four meticulously designed, digital stages in NAOZ, the brand new digital world that Tomorrowland's 3D artists have developed for the occasion. The celebration will be adapted to all 27 timezones around the globe from 20:00 to 3:00 (8PM to 3AM) local time.

Read more here.

Tycho: Sunrise Solo Ascent

Tycho

Renowned electronic music producer, composer, and songwriter Tycho is primed for a one-of-a-kind New Year's Day livestream. He will be drawing inspiration from his many sunrise sets at Burning Man for his "Tycho Solo Ascent" stream, which he'll perform live from a wooded location in the rolling hills of Northern California.

Read more here.

Fuck 2020: A Transcendental New Year’s Eve Celebration

The minds behind Primavera Sound and Philadelphia’s futuristic sound experience "Making Time" have teamed up to produce this aptly-titled virtual festival. The night promises over a dozen DJ sets from the likes of Daniel Avery, DJ Nobu, ISAbella, Jessy Lanza, and John Talabot, among others, during eight uninterrupted hours of music. The party will kick off at 7:00PM on New Year's Eve in each of these six time zones: EST (United States), PST (United States, Canada, and Mexico), CET (Europe and North Africa), WET (Europe and Africa), JST (Japan) and AEST (Australia).

Read more here.

Beats Antique: New Year's Eve in The Virtual Mushroom

Oakland-based experimental world fusion and electronic group Beats Antique are hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration consisting of five wonky, mind-bending virtual shows. The festivities will go down in The Virtual Mushroom, a stunning online venue designed by legendary digital artist Android Jones.

Read more here.

Grand Park’s NYELA

Steve Aoki is set for a massive performance for the virtual version of Downtown Los Angeles' annual New Year’s Eve countdown celebration. The Dim Mak boss partnered with Fuse and his new Latin label, Dim Mak En Fuego, for "Grand Park’s NYELA," which will be hosted by DJ Eddie One and Jessica Flores. The event is set to begin at 11PM PT on New Year's Eve.

Read more here.

David Guetta: "United At Home" Fundraising Live From Paris

David Guetta recently announced the latest iteration of his "United At Home" livestream series, which will take place on New Year's Eve 2020 in Paris. The third edition of the event series will benefit UNICEF and Restos du Cœur, a major French charity organization that distributes food packages and hot meals to those in need. Guetta's "United At Home" New Year's Eve 2020 streaming event will kick off at midnight in Paris (3PM PT, 6PM ET).

Read more here.