Skip to main content
A New 3-Day Yoga and Electronic Music Festival Is Coming to Colorado

A New 3-Day Yoga and Electronic Music Festival Is Coming to Colorado

The inaugural Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival includes yoga, dance music, guest speakers and more.

c/o Drishti Beats

The inaugural Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival includes yoga, dance music, guest speakers and more.

In a cozy winter wonderland nestled just outside of Aspen, Colorado the debut Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival will unfold next month.

Be it through skiing in the winter or mountain biking in the summer, travelers typically visit Snowmass to connect with the natural world. But soon visitors to Snowmass will connect with Mother Earth through the vitalizing combination of electronic music and yoga at Drishti Beats, which kicks off the weekend of July 8th, 2022.

Drishti Beats was an act born out of the desire to explore the connection between movement and music through the "yogi" lens. Initially starting as a niche attraction within the festival and fitness communities, the brand has since expanded to support a standalone festival in its own right.

A yoga session hosted by Drishti Beats.

A yoga session hosted by Drishti Beats.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

IMG_2134
EVENTS

A New 3-Day Yoga and Electronic Music Festival Is Coming to Colorado

The inaugural Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival includes yoga, dance music, guest speakers and more.

By Cameron Sunkel13 seconds ago
chase & status
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: Chase & Status' Sixth Studio Album Is the Perfect Reintroduction to the Storied U.K. Duo

There's more to discover about the iconic drum & bass tandem in "What Came Before."

By Cameron Sunkel20 minutes ago
pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Tetrix Bass, ROY KNOX and Ellen Louise Drop Anthemic Melodic Bass Single, "When I’m Gone"

The three talents have landed on NCS for a melodic tune of epic proportions.

By Konstantinos Karakolis1 hour ago

The three-day fest features a myriad of activities and musical showcases, including headlining sets from Desert Dwellers and The Polish Ambassador.

In addition to its dance music offerings, Drishti Beats will support a schedule packed with various experts in the arts of meditation and yoga, plus conversations with thought leaders of various disciplines. Among the festival's speakers are Meow Wolf Founder Vince Kadlubek and Modern Nirvana's Bryant Wood.

Tickets to the inaugural Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival are on sale now. You can check out the full lineup below and a list of the festival's yoga instructors here.

Music lineup for the inaugural Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival.

Music lineup for the inaugural Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival.

FOLLOW DRISHTI BEATS:

Website: drishtibeats.com
Facebook: facebook.com/drishtibeats
Instagram: instagram.com/drishtibeats
Twitter: twitter.com/drishtibeats

Related

Autograf
EVENTS

A Sober "Detox" Music Festival Is Coming to Colorado

Autograf and Yolanda Be Cool will perform at the fest, dubbed Sundown Colorado.

Desert
EVENTS

There's an Electronic Music Festival Going Down in a Moroccan Desert

The inaugural Aura Event promises a two-day desert festival experience chock full of house and techno music.

black coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Is Headlining a Music Festival In Morocco's Agafay Desert

The two-day Lost Nomads event will limit access to just 2,000 daily attendees.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
EVENTS

New Florida Music Festival Announces Lineup With deadmau5, Marshmello, RL Grime, More

The inaugural Thunder Beats Festival will take place April 22-24, 2022.

Echoes from Agartha
EVENTS

This Electronic Music Festival Has Hot Air Balloon Afterparties, Horseback Riding and More

With its remarkable experiential package, Echoes from Agartha is as much about the cultural experience as it is the music.

sims-console-video.jpg.adapt.crop16x9.1920w
EVENTS

The Sims to Host In-Game Music Festival

The musical performances—including one by prolific singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha—will partly be conducted in Simlish, the game's fictional native tongue.

tomorrowland
NEWS

Dutch Government Extends Music Festival Ban Through August

The struggles of Dutch music festival organizers will continue after the nation's ban was extended.

Basspod Stage at EDC Vegas 2022_brphotoco-03
FEATURES

Technological Innovations Reinforce EDC Vegas As a Blueprint for the Future of Music Festivals

EDC will be celebrating 30 years of action in 2023, and Insomniac's flagship festival brand is far from reaching a state of complacency.