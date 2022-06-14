A New 3-Day Yoga and Electronic Music Festival Is Coming to Colorado

In a cozy winter wonderland nestled just outside of Aspen, Colorado the debut Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival will unfold next month.

Be it through skiing in the winter or mountain biking in the summer, travelers typically visit Snowmass to connect with the natural world. But soon visitors to Snowmass will connect with Mother Earth through the vitalizing combination of electronic music and yoga at Drishti Beats, which kicks off the weekend of July 8th, 2022.

Drishti Beats was an act born out of the desire to explore the connection between movement and music through the "yogi" lens. Initially starting as a niche attraction within the festival and fitness communities, the brand has since expanded to support a standalone festival in its own right.

A yoga session hosted by Drishti Beats. c/o Drishti Beats

The three-day fest features a myriad of activities and musical showcases, including headlining sets from Desert Dwellers and The Polish Ambassador.

In addition to its dance music offerings, Drishti Beats will support a schedule packed with various experts in the arts of meditation and yoga, plus conversations with thought leaders of various disciplines. Among the festival's speakers are Meow Wolf Founder Vince Kadlubek and Modern Nirvana's Bryant Wood.

Tickets to the inaugural Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival are on sale now. You can check out the full lineup below and a list of the festival's yoga instructors here.

Music lineup for the inaugural Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival. c/o Drishti Beats

