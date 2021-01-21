NGHTMRE Announces SoCal Drive-In Rave Performance

The latest to swerve into the drive-in rave craze is NGHTMRE, who will soon be descending on the sprawling parking lot of San Bernardino's NOS Events Center for a massive socially distanced concert.

Insomniac's patented "Park ‘N Rave" series has hosted a bevy of dance music's finest in recent weeks, including deadmau5, JOYRYDE, and Wax Motif, and the company has more planned in the near future with the likes of Jason Ross, MiTiS, and 4B, among others. NGHTMRE will now enter the fray on Friday, February 12th. Joining the trap and dubstep superstar will be fellow bass music heavyweight Effin and Las Vegas-based DJ Black AM.

Pouring gasoline on the excitement surrounding the show, NGHTMRE announced the performance on social media, tweeting that he has "so much new music to play."

Social distancing guidelines and traffic laws must be followed at all times, according to a press release issued to announce the show. Gates will open at 6PM and vehicles will exit the premises when NGHTMRE's set ends at 10PM. Tickets for the 18+ show will officially go on sale tomorrow, January 22nd at 12PM PT here.

Car passes, which allow up to five adults per vehicle, will start at $200 and increase in price relative to what section you choose. For larger vehicles, individual passes will be available for purchase. More information about the show can be found here.

