Germany's Legendary Bass Brand Blacklist Brings NGHTMRE and Eptic into Bootshaus VR Club

Last year, the legendary German nightclub Bootshaus reshaped their experience in order to survive the age of COVID-19, entering the virtual club space. After a successful VR launch, they have now partnered with Germany's biggest bass brand Blacklist to host their next event in partnership with Absolute Vodka. On April 10th, NGHTMRE and Eptic will throw down a one-of-a-kind performance at the VR club Bootshaus.

Now, fans can enter the iconic venue from the comforts of their own home via the virtual live events platform Sansar. Attendees will have the option to customize their personal avatars, mingle with other guests, and even enjoy their drinks at the Absolut-sponsored virtual bar. Those who have physically attended Bootshaus will be blown away by how spot on the replication is.

There are no better artists to perform for a virtual Blacklist show than trap and dubstep favorites NGHTMRE and Eptic. They will be supported by resident DJs Flobu, Sekula, Makla, and German influencer Rewinside and Micha as the DJ Duo notsocool.

C/O Bootshaus VR

There are multiple ways to participate in this event. Viewers can simply tune in via their mobile device or desktop, or they can experience the Sansar platform in all its glory through a VR headset. For those wanting to take their viewing to the next level, the gaming accessory giant HyperX has partnered with the event to offer a premium accessories bundle, which includes a headset, keyboard, mouse, mousepad, and USB microphone. The prize will go to one lucky winner who purchased a VIP ticket and the chance to win these prizes will also be extended to those viewing exclusively on Twitch during the six DJ sets.

“Boothaus never ceases to amaze us with how they use our technology to throw incredible events and bring the most exciting new partners and sponsors into the virtual space!" says Sansar’s President, Sheri Bryant. "We are together building the entertainment metaverse one party at a time.”

The event will kick off on Saturday, April 10th. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.